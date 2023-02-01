Toth Returns to Alma Mater as Women’s Soccer Assistant Coach

Sebastian Vecchio

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – With an open coaching position, CSU Bakersfield Women’s soccer Head Coachwent looking for the best and brightest to round out his coaching staff. After sorting through many top-notch candidates, Vecchio selected Roadrunner alumna Eszter Toth as his new Assistant Coach.

“We always attracted quality talent to Cal State Bakersfield,” Vecchio said of the search process. “What we have to offer and the way we do things is very appealing to a lot of coaches and student-athletes out there. However, we always look for the best fit.”

“After five years at CSUB, I now have the Privilege to bring back people that graduated from Bakersfield and understand our program. Eszter’s playing career at CSUB, Missouri Western, and in Europe will give her different perspectives and life Lessons that she can apply now as a coach. She is very relatable and knows Bakersfield and this community as well as anybody.”

After her collegiate career concluded, Toth gained valuable experience on the professional level, competing with Los Angeles SC during the United Women’s Soccer’s Summer League. She then spent the most recent season competing in Italy with Real Meda CF.

Toth was a four-year `Runner whose senior season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She used her final year of eligibility to compete at Missouri Western. While with the Griffons, Toth earned All-Conference honors after ranking second on her team in goals (5) and third in points (11) while making 18 starts.

A Bakersfield native, Toth led Bakersfield Christian High School to a Valley Championship before joining the Squad at CSUB. As a junior with the `Runners, Toth led the team in both goals (6) and assists (4) while CSUB reset its Division I single-season win percentage record in the process.

Toth also brings coaching experience with her as she returns to CSUB. The former forward has provided individual training at Casillas Futbol Development in Bakersfield. On top of that, Toth has worked for Grindhaus Strength & Conditioning.