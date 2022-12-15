Total Sports acquired by Major League Soccer-linked company

Costa Mesa, Calif.-based Toca Football Inc. has taken over Wixom-based Total Sports Complex in an acquisition that brings it seven sports centers totaling 1.4 million square feet in metro Detroit and Ohio.

Financial terms of the deal, announced Thursday, were not disclosed.

As an “official training and entertainment facility partner of (Major League Soccer),” Toca plans to integrate MLS content at all Detroit area training centers, according to a news release. It will also work jointly with MLS under a 10-year deal to develop training based on data and analytics.

“Detroit is the perfect city to continue our mission of bringing the Joy and excitement of soccer around the world,” Toca CEO Yoshi Maruyama, said in the release. “We want to welcome everyone, from beginners to highly experienced players, to come experience what our technology has to offer.”

Toca, founded in 2016 by former US World Cup player and MLS and English Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis, is composed of two divisions: a “technology-enabled” soccer training business, and an entertainment and dining experience “built around Immersive soccer-based game play.”

Its portfolio includes venues across the US, British Columbia and the UK, including a venue at The O2 arena in London.

Total Sports has locations across metro Detroit, with its Flagship site in Wixom launched in 1997 and built up to more than 350,000 square feet of indoor space, including two full soccer fields, two smaller fields, two domed fields and batting cages for softball and baseball , according to its website.

The grounds also include two full-turf, outdoor baseball diamonds, as well as the Total Performance Training Center, the Total Grill, the Total Cafe and the Total Sports Shop.

Total Sports operates the largest youth-based sports complex in the state and sees a combined 2 million visitors annually, according to the company.

Total Sports owner Tony Moscone said Toca will Usher in the next chapter of player development in the Detroit area.

“With an emphasis on fully embedding ourselves within Detroit’s Athletic culture, we can’t wait to see what’s in store,” Moscone said in the release. “TOCA is committed to … retaining the core character of our Total Sports locations.”

Moscone could not be reached for comment Thursday.

A representative from Toca was not available for an interview Thursday. Crain’s inquired for more information about the deal and plans for the Complexes in metro Detroit.