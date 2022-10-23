‘Total Disgrace’: Golf World Frustrated Over Embarrassing PGA Tour Revelation
The golf world has been going through multiple levels of upheavals in the past few months. The changes are ever-evolving. The PGA Tour is one of the major players involved in this Hurricane affecting the sport head on.
Recently, the PGA Tour made a big blunder. On the final day of the CJ Cup, something completely unexpected happened. This garnered a lot of attention from fans all around, especially on Twitter.
The PGA Tour makes a blunder on the final day at the CJ Cup
The PGA Tour recently made a blunder. It was widely criticized by fans online, and rightly so. What actually happened was that the Tour Broadcasters did not cover the first two hours of the final group on the final day at the CJ Cup.
Fans termed this unfortunate happening as embarrassing. Their long line of waiting did not give them the Insights they wanted from their favorite player’s performance.
Fans react to the PGA Tour’s unfortunate delay
Twitter World reacted heavily on hearing this big news. As soon as the massively disappointing news made its way to the fans, the golf world turned into a frenzy.
Golf fans from all around the world started to pour in their diverse reactions to this big announcement. The majority of the reactions were pertaining to expressing disappointment about not being able to watch the entirety of the event.
From what I read, this comes from the PGA broadcast contracts being limited in which the networks have expanded coverage, including PGA Tour Live, for. When they were selecting those events (30-something), this was supposed to be in South Korea, so middle of the night
— Kevin Switaj (@DrSwitaj) October 23, 2022
Would you rather watch LIV? I’d rather wait. But agree
— BStrut (@StruthersBrent) October 23, 2022
Fall golf baby. This isn’t a new phenomenon.
— Sarcastic Golf Guy (@sarasticgolfer) October 23, 2022
This feels worse than the 3pm UK football blackout. Is there even a logic to not starting coverage earlier?
— Raushan (@Theatre0fDreams) October 23, 2022
Not good & quite disappointing as I have Sky & have to imagine it on PGA Tour app in the tour cast option. Any other options I ask? Having said that it should be great closing 9 with so many in the running.
— simon cooper (@columbarius100) October 23, 2022
Not cool as our guy is playing so well!
— Kimberly Bonta (@Kimmyjbonta) October 23, 2022
Coverage of the whole tournament has been horrible in a season where they claimed they were going to try and improve our viewing experience
— Mihir (@Mihir_A9) October 23, 2022
Same in USA, coverage doesn’t start till 11:30
— DOC (3-3) CMC SZN (@doconnell2000) October 23, 2022
Nobody helps LIV more than the PGA. Nobody.
— TrueFaithLawsy1892 (@tflawsy1892) October 23, 2022
