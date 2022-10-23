‘Total Disgrace’: Golf World Frustrated Over Embarrassing PGA Tour Revelation

The golf world has been going through multiple levels of upheavals in the past few months. The changes are ever-evolving. The PGA Tour is one of the major players involved in this Hurricane affecting the sport head on.

Recently, the PGA Tour made a big blunder. On the final day of the CJ Cup, something completely unexpected happened. This garnered a lot of attention from fans all around, especially on Twitter.

The PGA Tour makes a blunder on the final day at the CJ Cup

The PGA Tour recently made a blunder. It was widely criticized by fans online, and rightly so. What actually happened was that the Tour Broadcasters did not cover the first two hours of the final group on the final day at the CJ Cup.

This group included some of golf’s famous names like Rory McIlroyKurt Kitayama, and KH Lee.

Fans termed this unfortunate happening as embarrassing. Their long line of waiting did not give them the Insights they wanted from their favorite player’s performance.

However, this was not the first time fans were caught in a Fury because of missing a major chunk of coverage in one of the Tour’s events. The same failure occurred recently in one of the recent PGA Tour events, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Golf in America. Fans were furious with CBS, following the missed coverage of a major chunk of the event. They called for major improvements. Although, clearly there is still a long way to go.

Fans react to the PGA Tour’s unfortunate delay

Twitter World reacted heavily on hearing this big news. As soon as the massively disappointing news made its way to the fans, the golf world turned into a frenzy.

Golf fans from all around the world started to pour in their diverse reactions to this big announcement. The majority of the reactions were pertaining to expressing disappointment about not being able to watch the entirety of the event.

