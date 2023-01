TORRINGTON — School’s out, but winter basketball never is.

Nineteen boys’ and girls’ youth teams — some 200 young people — flocked to the Torrington Armory for a four-day tournament for fifth- through eighth-graders.

It’s an offshoot of the Parks and Recreation Department’s popular 40-year-old Torrington Summer Basketball League that extends through high school teams.

League director Bill Nataro and Assistant Ryan Phelan have grown the youth holiday tournament for the last 11 years, welcoming area travel teams from as far south as Watertown and east to Granby.

“Ryan keeps a list of all the contacts from the summer league and sends out an email blast in the winter,” said Nataro.

The result is meant to benefit the youth and their families, as well as for the armory. The federal government recently completed its ownership transfer of the armory to Torrington, and city officials are eager to upgrade the facility.

“They’re planning to insulate the roof and install air-conditioning this summer, but this tournament is raising money for a shot clock,” Nataro said.

Charging $5 for adults (kids were free), Nataro said 1,400 fans showed up through eight games on the tournament’s first day this year. They expected to raise close to $4,000 by the last game.

“I’m doing it for free,” said referee Doug Benedetto. “It’s for a shot clock.”

Those hoping for a glimpse of future high school stars got their wish in a game Thursday afternoon between fifth- and sixth-grade girls’ teams from Litchfield and Thomaston – and, perhaps, some insight into Defending Class S Champion Thomaston High School’s success.

The fifth- and sixth-grade Thomaston girls team won handily. Defense, a Golden Bear trademark, was a key.

Brook Gomes, a former Thomaston star, is their coach.

Team member Anna Harkness has watched her older sister, Ava Harkness, a star on the Championship team, play since she was a little girl. Since 2014, the Golden Bears have won three state championships and two runner-up trophies.

What’s Anna’s ambition for high school basketball? “I want to win a championship,” she said.

What’s in it for Volunteer Coach Gomes? “I want to keep up the Thomaston tradition,” she said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, Torrington’s Armory thrives in a basketball tradition of its own, well over 100 years long.