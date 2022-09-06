Torrey Miller and Taytum Stow Earn LSC Volleyball Weekly Awards

LSC Release

RICHARDSON, Texas – West Texas A&M’s Torrey Miller and Taytum Stow were honored by the Lone Star Conference on Tuesday afternoon as the duo received the league’s Offensive and defensive Weekly honors.

Following their performances at the stacked Colorado Premier Classic, Miller was named the LSC Offensive Player of the Week while Stow was named the Defensive Player of the Week. The pair were two of just 13 student-athletes to earn All-Tournament honors at the elite tournament.

Miller, a native of Brownwood, totaled 54 kills on the weekend and was fifth overall in kills per set (3.60). She registered two double-doubles in Denver against No. 11 Central Missouri (and No. 15 Wayne State The junior has totaled 105 Kills this season which Ranks eighth in the LSC and now sits 13th on the Lady Buff all-time leader board with 1,219.

Taytum Stow has made an impact in her first season as the freshman has led the defense in blocks. Over the weekend the Hereford, Texas product had 21 total blocks with four Solo to average 1.40 a set which ranked third throughout the tournament. Stow had a season-high eight blocks against No. 15 Wayne State which was the most by any Lady Buff in a single match this season.

WT will be back in action this weekend for the final tune-up before league play as they play in the LSC Crossover Hosted by Angelo State. The Lady Buffs will play Angelo State (Sept. 8), Lubbock Christian (Sept. 9) and UT Tyler (Sept. 10) at the Junell Center in San Angelo, Texas.