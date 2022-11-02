Torreon Golf Club enhances team with new executive chef

Show Low, Ariz. (November 2, 2022) — Desert Troon Companies, a Scottsdale-based real estate development and investment firm, is Enhancing its team at Torreon Golf Club in Show Low with the hiring of Executive Chef Jeffrey Jacobson. With more than 40 years of success in fine dining, casual dining and catering, Jacobson brings a wealth of experience to the already vibrant Torreon dining community.

“We are so excited to have someone of Jeff’s caliber on our team,” said General Manager Rolland Vaughn “He brings a wonderful combination of experience and fresh ideas to our team and our menu. His enthusiasm and culinary creativity are exactly what we were looking for.”

Jacobson comes to Torreon from Shadow Hills Golf Club in Indio, California where he has spent the past six years. Prior to that, he served as the executive chef of La Rue Café Wine Bar in La Quinta, California.

“I’ve been in the desert for a long time now so when the opportunity came to work at a place like Torreon, surrounded by dense forests, I couldn’t pass it up,” said Jacobson. “I’m looking forward to the change of scenery and the change of seasons. I can’t wait to explore the area around Show Low.”

While Jacobson said he’s not looking to change things up too much on the menu, he is excited to add his own personal flare to it. “The clientele at Torreon is different than where I’ve been and I’m excited about that. I can play a lot more with foods and flavors while making the most of the local produce available in the area.”

Jacobson said he’s hoping to help take Torreon to the same award-winning level he has recently experienced; his previous club was named the 2018 Most Improved Facility among Troon properties. The award takes into consideration revenue growth, improved food and beverage quality, and overall improved course conditions.

Torreon General Manager Rolland Vaughn worked with Jacobson at Shadow Hills before moving to Show Low earlier this year. “I’ve seen what Jeff does in the kitchen and the impact that he makes throughout the club. I am thrilled to be working with him once again and I’m excited to see what he does here at Torreon.”

Torreon Golf Club is proudly managed by Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Scottsdale-based Troon.

Located just three hours from Phoenix in Show Low Arizona, Torreon is a luxury golf community nestled in the White Mountains of Northeastern Arizona. It offers convenience, world-class recreation, and amenities for the entire family. Featuring a range of premier amenities such as a sprawling outdoor pool, expansive fitness center, award-winning food at Torreon Grille – as well as a family and game center, fishing Pond and Endless trails throughout the community, every member or guest is sure to enjoy time at Torreon.

In addition to Torreon, Desert Troon Companies continues to develop and manage a diverse portfolio of commercial, retail and lifestyle property investments. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona for more than 30 years, the company’s depth and breadth of experience includes corporate build-to-suit, office, retail, hotel, master-planned community, and mixed-use and historic preservation projects.

To learn more about Desert Troon Companies, its commercial, retail or lifestyle projects or for corporate or leasing information, please call 480-563-5247 or visit http://desert-troon.com/

ABOUT TORREON

Desert Troon Companies created the residential and recreational community of Torreon in the Pristine Forests of Show Low, Arizona just three hours from Phoenix or Tucson. It’s an easy weekend escape and a close-by vacation sanctuary with a variety of real estate offerings from ready-to-build lots, single-family homes and condos, to fully furnished villas. Torreon Golf Club’s 36 holes of Championship golf, designed by internationally acclaimed golf course architect Robert Von Hagge and his partners Mike Smelek and Rick Baril, is one of Arizona’s most exhilarating and picturesque golf experiences. Come to play golf, ski, hike, fish, play pickleball, ride bikes, gather with friends and family or grab a bite or drink in the award-winning Torreon Grille. Torreon offers mild four seasons with summer temperatures in the 80s. Visit https://www.torreon.com/ to learn more.

ABOUT TROON

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf and golf-related Hospitality management company providing services at 750-plus locations, including 725-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses around the globe. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 600-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDYMASTER, ClubUp, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design, Casa Verde Golf and ICON Management. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com .

ABOUT DESERT TROON COMPANIES

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona for more than 30 years, Desert Troon Companies manages a diverse portfolio of commercial, retail and lifestyle property investments. The company’s depth and breadth of experience includes corporate build-to-suit, office, retail, hotel, master-planned community, mixed-use and historic preservation projects. Notable lifestyle projects include Scorpion Bay, Torreon Golf Community and Hassayampa Golf Club. For corporate or leasing information please call 480-563-5247 or visit http://desert-troon.com/

