Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Toronto Raptors (15-20) will try to stop a five-game home losing streak when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (20-16) on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSAZ. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Suns
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Suns
- The Raptors average just 0.6 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Suns give up (111.9).
- Toronto has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- Phoenix is 14-3 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Suns’ 115.4 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 111.4 the Raptors allow.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Phoenix is 16-6.
- Toronto’s record is 15-10 when it gives up fewer than 115.4 points.
- The Raptors are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Suns allow to opponents.
- In games Toronto shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.
- The Suns are shooting 47.0% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 49.0% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.
- Phoenix is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 49.0% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam leads active Raptors players in scoring, tallying 26.5 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
- Fred VanVleet is averaging 18.5 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, while Scottie Barnes adds 14.6 points, 4.6 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.
- VanVleet leads active Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- OG Anunoby averages 2.2 steals per game, while Christian Koloko swats 1.2 shots per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker scores 27.1 points per game, while also collecting 4.6 rebounds and racking up 5.6 assists per game.
- Deandre Ayton puts up 18.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
- Booker knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game.
- Mikal Bridges averages 1.2 steals per game, while Bismack Biyombo records 1.4 blocks per game.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/19/2022
|
76ers
|
L 104-101
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Knicks
|
W 113-106
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
W 118-107
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Clippers
|
L 124-113
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
L 119-106
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/8/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Mold
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Wizards
|
L 113-110
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
L 125-100
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 128-125
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
W 125-108
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Wizards
|
L 127-102
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Heat
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/8/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.