Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Toronto Raptors (15-20) will try to stop a five-game home losing streak when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (20-16) on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSAZ. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Suns

The Raptors average just 0.6 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Suns give up (111.9).

Toronto has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Phoenix is ​​14-3 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.

The Suns’ 115.4 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 111.4 the Raptors allow.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Phoenix is ​​16-6.

Toronto’s record is 15-10 when it gives up fewer than 115.4 points.

The Raptors are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Suns allow to opponents.

In games Toronto shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.

The Suns are shooting 47.0% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 49.0% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

Phoenix is ​​9-3 when it shoots higher than 49.0% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam leads active Raptors players in scoring, tallying 26.5 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 18.5 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, while Scottie Barnes adds 14.6 points, 4.6 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.

VanVleet leads active Raptors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

OG Anunoby averages 2.2 steals per game, while Christian Koloko swats 1.2 shots per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker scores 27.1 points per game, while also collecting 4.6 rebounds and racking up 5.6 assists per game.

Deandre Ayton puts up 18.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Booker knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 1.2 steals per game, while Bismack Biyombo records 1.4 blocks per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2022 76ers L 104-101 Away 12/21/2022 Knicks W 113-106 Away 12/23/2022 Cavaliers W 118-107 Away 12/27/2022 Clippers L 124-113 Mold 12/29/2022 Grizzlies L 119-106 Mold 12/30/2022 Sun – Mold 1/2/2023 Pacers – Away 1/4/2023 Bucks – Mold 1/6/2023 Knicks – Mold 1/8/2023 Trail Blazers – Mold 1/10/2023 Hornets – Mold

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2022 Wizards L 113-110 Mold 12/23/2022 Grizzlies L 125-100 Mold 12/25/2022 Nuggets L 128-125 Away 12/27/2022 Grizzlies W 125-108 Away 12/28/2022 Wizards L 127-102 Away 12/30/2022 Raptors – Away 1/2/2023 Knicks – Away 1/4/2023 Cavaliers – Away 1/6/2023 Heat – Mold 1/8/2023 Cavaliers – Mold 1/10/2023 Warriors – Away

