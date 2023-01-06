Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks 1/6/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors meet Friday in NBA action at the Scotiabank Arena. The New York Knicks have won 3 straight games. The Toronto Raptors have lost 6 of their last 9 games.

The New York Knicks are averaging 114.1 points on 45.7 percent shooting and allowing 111.3 points on 45.2 percent shooting. Julius Randle is averaging 24.2 points and 9.9 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson is averaging 20.3 points and 3.2 rebounds. RJ Barrett is the third double-digit scorer and Immanuel Quickley is grabbing 4 rebounds. The New York Knicks are shooting 33.9 percent from beyond the arc and 77.9 percent from the free throw line. The New York Knicks are allowing 34 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 47.1 rebounds per game.

The Toronto Raptors are averaging 111.4 points on 45.2 percent shooting and allowing 111.5 points on 48.9 percent shooting. Pascal Siakam is averaging 26.5 points and 8.3 rebounds, while OG Anunoby is averaging 18.6 points and 5.8 rebounds. Fred VanVleet is the third double-digit scorer and Gary Trent Jr. is grabbing 2.2 rebounds. The Toronto Raptors are shooting 32.9 percent from beyond the arc and 79.3 percent from the free throw line. The Toronto Raptors are allowing 36.4 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 42.3 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are 23-7 ATS in their last 30 road games and 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games overall. The Raptors are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 home games and 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The over is 7-2 in Knicks last 9 overall. The under is 4-0 in Raptors last 4 games following an ATS loss. The Knicks are 1-10 ATS in the last 11 meetings in Toronto and 1-4 ATS in the last 5 meetings.

I don’t want to back the New York Knicks as much as the next guy, but this line is strange. The Knicks are playing the better ball than the Raptors, and they’ve been covering machines on the road dating back to last season. The Toronto Raptors are losing their last 5 games by an average of 5.2 points, and they’re not as good at home as they usually are. Give me the road dog.