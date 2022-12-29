Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Toronto Raptors (15-19) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) after losing four home games in a row. The Matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies record 115.2 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 111.2 the Raptors give up.

Memphis is 17-2 when scoring more than 111.2 points.

Toronto is 15-10 when giving up fewer than 115.2 points.

The Raptors’ 111.4 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.7 the Grizzlies give up.

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Toronto is 11-5.

Memphis’ record is 14-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.4 points.

The Grizzlies make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

Memphis has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Raptors have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, Toronto has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The active leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies this season is Ja Morant, who scores 27.1 points and distributes 7.8 assists per game.

Steven Adams’ averages this season are 7.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Dillon Brooks makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

John Konchar averages 1.1 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3.1 blocks per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

OG Anunoby scores 18.8 points per game, while also pulling down 5.9 rebounds and racking up 2.1 assists per game.

Fred VanVleet adds 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game to the team’s Offensive production, while Scottie Barnes averages 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

VanVleet is reliable from three-point range with 2.8 made Threes per game.

Anunoby averages 2.2 steals per game, and Christian Koloko records 1.2 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2022 Thunder L 115-109 Away 12/20/2022 Nuggets L 105-91 Away 12/23/2022 Sun W 125-100 Away 12/25/2022 Warriors L 123-109 Away 12/27/2022 Sun L 125-108 Mold 12/29/2022 Raptors – Away 12/31/2022 Pelicans – Mold 1/1/2023 Kings – Mold 1/4/2023 Hornets – Away 1/5/2023 Magic – Away 1/8/2023 Jazz – Mold

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2022 Warriors L 126-110 Mold 12/19/2022 76ers L 104-101 Away 12/21/2022 Knicks W 113-106 Away 12/23/2022 Cavaliers W 118-107 Away 12/27/2022 Clippers L 124-113 Mold 12/29/2022 Grizzlies – Mold 12/30/2022 Sun – Mold 1/2/2023 Pacers – Away 1/4/2023 Bucks – Mold 1/6/2023 Knicks – Mold 1/8/2023 Trail Blazers – Mold

