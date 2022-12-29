Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Toronto Raptors (15-19) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) after losing four home games in a row. The Matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Grizzlies
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Grizzlies
- The Grizzlies record 115.2 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 111.2 the Raptors give up.
- Memphis is 17-2 when scoring more than 111.2 points.
- Toronto is 15-10 when giving up fewer than 115.2 points.
- The Raptors’ 111.4 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.7 the Grizzlies give up.
- When it scores more than 111.7 points, Toronto is 11-5.
- Memphis’ record is 14-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Grizzlies make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).
- Memphis has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.
- The Raptors have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- This season, Toronto has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The active leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies this season is Ja Morant, who scores 27.1 points and distributes 7.8 assists per game.
- Steven Adams’ averages this season are 7.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
- Dillon Brooks makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- John Konchar averages 1.1 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3.1 blocks per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- OG Anunoby scores 18.8 points per game, while also pulling down 5.9 rebounds and racking up 2.1 assists per game.
- Fred VanVleet adds 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game to the team’s Offensive production, while Scottie Barnes averages 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
- VanVleet is reliable from three-point range with 2.8 made Threes per game.
- Anunoby averages 2.2 steals per game, and Christian Koloko records 1.2 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/17/2022
|
Thunder
|
L 115-109
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 105-91
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Sun
|
W 125-100
|
Away
|
12/25/2022
|
Warriors
|
L 123-109
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Sun
|
L 125-108
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/5/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Mold
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Warriors
|
L 126-110
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
76ers
|
L 104-101
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Knicks
|
W 113-106
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
W 118-107
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Clippers
|
L 124-113
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/8/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.