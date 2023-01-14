Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Toronto Raptors (19-23) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (20-22) on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Hawks
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Hawks
- The 112.0 points per game the Raptors average are just 4.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (116.2).
- When Toronto scores more than 116.2 points, it is 9-2.
- Atlanta has a 13-4 record when allowing fewer than 112.0 points.
- The Hawks score only 3.5 more points per game (115.0) than the Raptors give up (111.5).
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Atlanta is 18-10.
- Toronto has an 18-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.0 points.
- This season, the Raptors have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.
- In games Toronto shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.
- The Hawks’ 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Atlanta has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.8% from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Raptors this season is Pascal Siakam (among active players), who averages 26.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.
- Fred VanVleet contributes with 18.2 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, and Scottie Barnes adds 14.8 points, 4.8 assists and 6.9 rebounds per outing.
- The Raptors get 2.8 three-pointers per game out of VanVleet.
- OG Anunoby averages 2.2 steals per game, while Christian Koloko has 1.2 blocks per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young’s statline this season includes 27.4 points, 9.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.
- John Collins also contributes 13.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
- Young is reliable from distance with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Collins records 1.4 blocks per game, while Dejounte Murray averages 1.7 steals per game.
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Bucks
|
L 104-101
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Knicks
|
L 112-108
|
Mold
|
1/8/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
W 117-105
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
Hornets
|
W 132-120
|
Mold
|
1/12/2023
|
Hornets
|
W 124-114
|
Mold
|
1/14/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/16/2023
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/17/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
1/21/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Mold
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Kings
|
W 120-117
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Lakers
|
L 130-114
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Clippers
|
W 112-108
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Bucks
|
L 114-105
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Pacers
|
W 113-111
|
Away
|
1/14/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Heat
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/18/2023
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/21/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/23/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.