Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Toronto Raptors (19-23) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (20-22) on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Hawks

The 112.0 points per game the Raptors average are just 4.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (116.2).

When Toronto scores more than 116.2 points, it is 9-2.

Atlanta has a 13-4 record when allowing fewer than 112.0 points.

The Hawks score only 3.5 more points per game (115.0) than the Raptors give up (111.5).

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Atlanta is 18-10.

Toronto has an 18-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.0 points.

This season, the Raptors have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Toronto shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.

The Hawks’ 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Atlanta has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.8% from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Raptors this season is Pascal Siakam (among active players), who averages 26.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

Fred VanVleet contributes with 18.2 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, and Scottie Barnes adds 14.8 points, 4.8 assists and 6.9 rebounds per outing.

The Raptors get 2.8 three-pointers per game out of VanVleet.

OG Anunoby averages 2.2 steals per game, while Christian Koloko has 1.2 blocks per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 27.4 points, 9.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

John Collins also contributes 13.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Young is reliable from distance with 2.3 made threes per game.

Collins records 1.4 blocks per game, while Dejounte Murray averages 1.7 steals per game.

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2023 Bucks L 104-101 Mold 1/6/2023 Knicks L 112-108 Mold 1/8/2023 Trail Blazers W 117-105 Mold 1/10/2023 Hornets W 132-120 Mold 1/12/2023 Hornets W 124-114 Mold 1/14/2023 Hawks – Mold 1/16/2023 Knicks – Away 1/17/2023 Bucks – Away 1/19/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/21/2023 Celtics – Mold 1/22/2023 Knicks – Mold

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2023 Kings W 120-117 Away 1/6/2023 Lakers L 130-114 Away 1/8/2023 Clippers W 112-108 Away 1/11/2023 Bucks L 114-105 Mold 1/13/2023 Pacers W 113-111 Away 1/14/2023 Raptors – Away 1/16/2023 Heat – Mold 1/18/2023 Mavericks – Away 1/20/2023 Knicks – Mold 1/21/2023 Hornets – Mold 1/23/2023 Bulls – Away

How to watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

