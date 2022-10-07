Toronto Raptors roster: Projected starters, key moves, predictions for 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Toronto Raptors, who look to build on last season’s playoff run with a host of young talent ready to create a new Championship core.

Toronto Raptors 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Otto Porter Jr., Christian Koloko

Porter Jr. brings some Championship experience and versatility to this roster, especially if he can keep being a strong three-point shooter. Koloko brings some more size to the interior, although he likely won’t crack the rotation early on.

Key departures: None

Toronto might’ve considered trading for Kevin Durant at one point in the offseason, but the asking price was too much. The Raptors like the group they have and feel confident this team can deliver another title if given time.

Season expectations

The Raptors expect to make the Playoffs and depending on the matchup, win a playoff series. That would be a sign of progress with this roster, which still lacks a bit of depth to be truly championship-caliber.

Projected starting lineup

Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will make up one of the most consistent starting lineups in the league.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Scottie Barnes

When Barnes was drafted, many thought he lacked the Offensive skillset to be taken in the top five. Barnes surprised a lot of people when he averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in his rookie season. Can the combo forward continue to ascend on that end of the floor while maintaining his elite defense? That’ll be something Fantasy Managers will be looking for when taking Barnes in the middle of most drafts.