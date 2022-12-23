Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, Picks and predictions

The Toronto Raptors (14-18) and Cleveland Cavaliers (22-11) meet Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Raptors vs. Cavaliers oddsand make our expert NBA Picks and predictions.

The Raptors won straight up as 2-point underdogs 113-106 at the New York Knicks Wednesday. F Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points as Toronto snapped its 6-game skid.

The Raptors covered the spread as 5-point home favorites 100-88 vs. the Cavaliers in their last meeting Nov. 28.

The Cavaliers covered as 2-point home favorites 114-106 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday. G Donovan Mitchell finished with 36 points and 6 assists, both team-highs, as Cleveland’s NBA-best home record improved to 16-2.

The Cavaliers are 7-1 against the spread (ATS) vs. the Raptors in their last 8 meetings in Cleveland and the Under is 5-2 in their last 7 meetings.

Raptors at Cavaliers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access the USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 11:16 pm ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Raptors +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Cavaliers -175 (bet $175 to win $100)

: Raptors +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Cavaliers -175 (bet $175 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Raptors +4.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -4.5 (-105)

: Raptors +4.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -4.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 214.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Raptors at Cavaliers key injuries

Raptors

F Otto Porter Jr. (foot) out

(foot) out G Gary Trent Jr. (quad) questionable

Cavaliers

F Evan Mobley (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable F Lamar Stevens (knee) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Raptors at Cavaliers Picks and predictions

Prediction

Raptors 105, Cavaliers 104

Moneyline

Sprinkle is RAPTORS (+150).

The Raptors have played well vs. the Cavaliers and are 2-0 straight up and ATS head-to-head this season. Toronto played above expectations at Philadelphia and New York, and has a better chance at winning straight up in this spot than the number implies.

Against the spread

BET RAPTORS +4.5 (-115).

Toronto has been great at limiting Cleveland’s top 2 scorers this season. Mitchell and G Darius Garland average a combined 50.2 points per game for the Cavaliers on the season, but just a combined 30.5 points per game in 2 meetings vs. the Raptors.

Toronto’s Siakam is playing the best basketball of his career, and his play combined with the Raptors limiting Cleveland’s best weapons should pave the way for Toronto to cover for the 3rd straight game.

Over/Under

BET UNDER 214.5 (-105).

The Under is 4-1 in the Raptors’ last 5 road games, with the Over Barely hitting in Toronto’s Matchup at New York by a margin of just 2.5 points. These 2 teams have played low-scoring games vs. each other and the Under should hit again Friday in their 3rd meeting this season.

