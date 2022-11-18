Toronto FC counting on Tomas Romero to be a tank in goal

Toronto FC is hoping that the Cradle will rock in goal next season.

On Thursday, the Reds selected 21-year-old goalkeeper Tomás Romero in the first stage of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft. The club announced last month that long-time veteran keepers Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg are out of contract and won’t be returning. The Reds still have Pickering native Greg Ranjitsingh under contract, but Ranjitsingh, 29, has yet to play a match for TFC. It’s almost certain that the Reds will sign another ‘keeper this off-season, Mostly likely one older and with more experience than Romero, although the Cherry Hill, NJ native will give the chance to challenge for the No.1 spot in goal.

“We are excited to welcome Tomás to Toronto FC,” said TFC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley. “Mike Sorber (TFC Assistant Coach and technical director) and I had the opportunity to work with him in Los Angeles in 2021 and we are looking forward to bringing him into camp and continuing that work.”

Romero, 21, officially signed his first professional contract with Los Angeles FC on Feb. 1, 2021. As a Rookie in 2021, the Salvadorian native made 18 MLS Appearances for LAFC. He made his MLS debut with LAFC and kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over FC Dallas on June 21. In 2022, Romero made 13 appearances with Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship, logging 1,170 minutes.

Romero began his career with the former Bethlehem Steel (now Philadelphia Union 2). In three years (2017-2019) with Bethlehem Steel, Romero appeared in 17 matches, registering two clean sheets. He earned USL Championship Player of the Week after a career-high 11-save performance during a 1-0 win over Louisville City on July 20, 2019. In 2019, Romero spent one season in college, helping lead Georgetown University to the NCAA Division I title in 2019, registering seven shutouts and 30 saves while posting a 9-0-3 record.

At the international level, Romero has represented El Salvador’s national team at the youth level. He recently earned his first cap with the El Salvador senior team in a friendly against Ecuador on November 5, 2021.

TFC gave up 66 goals in 34 games in 2022 – third-most in the league and missed the Playoffs for the second straight season.

