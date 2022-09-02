Tordin Nets First Two Career Goals as Tigers Off to 3-0 Start

Next Game: at Rutgers 9/4/2022 | 11:00 A.M Sept. 04 (Sun) / 11:00 AM at Rutgers

Pietra Tordini gave the Princeton Women’s soccer team the lead in the first half and gave the Tigers the lead again in the second in a 2-1 win on Thursday night at Rhode Island.

The two goals were the first of the rookie Tordin’s career. The first came just more than four minutes into the game when Tordin took the ball from a Rhode Island defender in the corner of the 18, worked around another Ram defender and threaded a shot between a third Rhode Island player and Rams keeper Faith Hutchins to put the Tigers are top.



40′ left, 1st half | Princeton 1, Rhode Island 0 Pietra Tordini works herself free in the 18 and sends it home for her first goal as a Tiger! Watch the game here: https://t.co/lydivMp1R7 pic.twitter.com/JUjNpPNq6e — Princeton WSoccer (@PrincetonWSoc) September 1, 2022

Rhode Island tied it on a Hope Santaniello with just less than 20 minutes to go in the half, and seven-plus minutes later, Hutchins made a stop on a Princeton penalty kick to keep it 1-1.

URI had a would-be goal waved off due to goalie interference 11 minutes into the second half, and it stayed even until 15-plus minutes were left in the game, when Tordin Drew committed a foul just outside the 18 and arced the following free kick home to put Princeton in front.



15′ left, 2nd half | Princeton 2, Rhode Island 1 TWO FOR TORDIN! After getting her first career goal in the first half, Rookie Pietra Tordini get another! Tordin draws the foul and then nails the free kick! Watch the game here: https://t.co/lydivMp1R7 pic.twitter.com/GBzXSb1Csk — Princeton WSoccer (@PrincetonWSoc) September 2, 2022

Princeton outshot URI 15-7 overall and 8-2 on goal in the win. Ella Gantman made her first career start in goal and played the first half, making one save. Tyler McCamey played the second half, and although she did not face a shot on goal in that time, she picked up the win to move to 3-0 on the season.

The win completed the home-and-home series sweep for the Tigers over URI, who had not met before Princeton’s home win a year ago.

Now 3-0 on the season for the second consecutive year and the fifth time in the last six competitive seasons, Princeton will head to No. 9 Rutgers (5-0) on Sunday at 11 am