TopTracer-enabled driving range breaks ground at Midway Golf and Games

Midway Golf and Games is expanding its Sporting entertainment opportunities.

Owners and partners took part in a groundbreaking Wednesday on a new two-story TopTracer-enabled driving range.

There was always a kernel of an idea to build a facility with 18 elevated driving range bays, a bar and restaurant, and a banquet center, said co-owner Tim Rost.

Development work began before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are hoping if we get a really good fall and pretty much get under roof, we can be open in May or June,” Rost said.

TopTracer, developed in 2012, is the same technology powering TopGolf entertainment. The new facility will give those with all skill levels the chance to enjoy the game of golf, Midway Golf and Games said in a news release. The range will allow players to compete for closest to the pin, longest drive, and virtually play golf courses from across the globe.

The facility will be able to welcome about 300 guests at one time if there is an event at the Banquet center.

It is great to have yet another entertainment draw for Columbia, said Toby Rost, co-owner and wife to Tim Rost.

“It’s nice to have other family-style things,” she said.

While there are other local venues with athletic opportunities, Midway will be the destination for golf, said Taylor Burks, Rost Inc. president.

The list is almost endless on what the Rosts would like to do to keep improving Midway Golf and Games, including another 18-hole mini-golf course. Disc golf is also being explored. The facility already features a driving range and a par-3 golf course, along with batting cages, go-karts, ax-throwing and more.

The turnout of at least a couple hundred people Wednesday evening speaks to the Rosts’ passion, said John States, business development partner with Little Dixie Construction, who took part in the groundbreaking.

“This facility is going to be exceptional. There will be nothing else like this in Columbia,” he said.

The groundbreaking also served as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri with a Longest drive competition. Around $3,000 was raised, which will support matching two bigs with two littles for a year, said Ann Merrifield, executive director.

“We are always looking for opportunities for activities so (bigs and littles) can bond,” she said. “This is going to be so much fun.”

Those who volunteer as a big brother or sister are asked to give at least a one-year commitment, although many participate for several years.

“Littles have to be in kindergarten and then they age out when they graduate high school,” Merrifield said. “I’ve had some bigs who had their little from kindergarten all the way through. Then they also remain in contact after. I have one big who is going to be in her little’s wedding next fall. The little is now 26 but they stay in touch.”

