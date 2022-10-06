TopTracer-enabled driving range breaks ground at Midway Golf and Games

Midway Golf and Games is expanding its Sporting entertainment opportunities.

Owners and partners took part in a groundbreaking Wednesday on a new two-story TopTracer-enabled driving range.

There was always a kernel of an idea to build a facility with 18 elevated driving range bays, a bar and restaurant, and a banquet center, said co-owner Tim Rost.

Development work began before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are hoping if we get a really good fall and pretty much get under roof, we can be open in May or June,” Rost said.

TopTracer, developed in 2012, is the same technology powering TopGolf entertainment. The new facility will give those with all skill levels the chance to enjoy the game of golf, Midway Golf and Games said in a news release. The range will allow players to compete for closest to the pin, longest drive, and virtually play golf courses from across the globe.

