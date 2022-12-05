Topgolf Rolls Out First Global Brand Campaign As ‘Off-Course Golf’ Offerings Hit Record Levels

Topgolf has rolled out its first global brand campaign with a widespread public invitation to “Come … [+] Play Around.” Top golf

Topgolf has launched its biggest brand campaign — essentially a national invitation to “Come Play Around” at its golf-entertainment venues — at a time in which off-course forms of golf are experiencing record levels of engagement.

Geoff Cottrill, Topgolf’s Chief Brand Officer, says it’s really the first time the company has had a campaign that celebrates its unique mix of golf and what he calls “not golf.”

“This is really just a Massive invite, whether you’re a golfer, somebody who plays occasionally, or somebody who’s never played or held a golf club before,” Cottrill said. “We want those people to come and experience the game for the first time. Our hope is that when you do, you’re going to leave with a smile on your face and that’s a good first step into golf. “

As traditional green grass golf continues to enjoy a pandemic-driven resurgence, the National Golf Foundation recently revealed that non-traditional, off-course forms of golf (like Topgolf, indoor simulators and driving ranges) this year had a record participant pool that surpassed that of on-course play for the first time ever.

This rise is due in large part to the proliferation of off-course locations. Topgolf, known for its high-tech driving ranges that combine music, food and beverage offerings, and other entertainment in a highly social setting, has more than 70 US locations with more on the way, including openings in Boise, Idaho, and Louisville, Kentucky, before the end of the year. Topgolf also has facilities in six countries outside the US and is set to open its fourth UK location in Glasgow, Scotland, in December.

“We’re excited about continuing to come to new markets, to build new venues, and to introduce new people to the game of golf in a Topgolf way,” said Cottrill. “We’re celebrating the golf and celebrating the “not golf” — you can have an afternoon or evening at Topgolf with your friends, family or co-workers and just have fun.”

A group of nurses gathers at the Topgolf facility after their work shift. Top golf

In producing a series of creative that will be widely distributed and seen on television, online video, social media, digital displays and other locations, Topgolf gathered guests at one of their four California Venues and filmed everyone having fun over the course of a couple of days with what Cottrill notes was “very little direction.” The spots include some cameos of notable personalities, from Hall of Famer and Callaway brand Ambassador Annika Sorenstam to music artist ScHoolboyQ and golf social media influencers such as Tisha Alyn, Snappy Gilmore and “Coach Rusty” Rustand.

“We bought food, we turned the music up, we had them play and we captured the whole thing over a two-night period in El Segundo,” Cottrill said. “What we got is a really fun celebration of what Topgolf is and we hope we show it’s not an intimidating thing to come in and play golf for the first time.

“This all comes at a really good time,” he added. “In a world that’s busier and maybe more stressful than it’s ever been, this is a simple reminder to lighten up, play around and just have some fun. That’s our role in the game of golf.”