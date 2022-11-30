Topeka’s Camryn Turner leads Kansas volleyball back to the NCAA tournament

LAWRENCE — There have been too many Moments to pinpoint too many, but Kansas volleyball sophomore Camryn Turner has routinely felt she’s had Coach Ray Bechard’s trust.

Even this season alone, Turner can remember Bechard telling her often to just play her game. Even when things weren’t going well, she said Bechard would tell her not to change who she is. Everything, she recalled him saying, would be all right.

A recent moment came Tuesday, as the Jayhawks prepared for their NCAA tournament opener Thursday against Miami. Turner has always valued how she felt Bechard took a chance bringing her to Kansas, and said Bechard told her at practice that the Jayhawks wouldn’t have been able to make back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances without her. And in highlighting her in that fashion, not for the only time that day, Bechard illustrated just how valued the Topeka native is in the team’s eyes.

“Camryn Turner makes us go,” said Bechard, before alluding to a couple other well-known athletes of other sports on campus. “A setter is much like a Dajuan Harris (Jr.) or a Jalon Daniels, or however you want to compare that. She thinks she’s a little better shooter than Dajuan is, but … well, she’s got a great competitive spirit to her. She’s loved by her teammates. And she certainly is a big piece of what we’ve got going.”

Turner, a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection this season, leads Kansas in assists. She’s one of the most prolific in recording digs. Featured among other Jayhawks with all-conference recognition, her production certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

It’s a continuation of a progression that saw her hitting her stride about this time a year ago, which served Kansas well then and could again. Although people may view the 5-foot-8 Turner as undersized in Bechard’s mind, and someone who hasn’t been 100% healthy recently, neither has affected what she’s been capable of. And Bechard noted as well that Turner has taken on more of a leadership role this season.

Turner indicated that it comes from gaining more confidence in herself and the stronger bonds she’s formed with her teammates. She’s treasuring the opportunity to be a part of a second-straight trip to the NCAA tournament, after reaching the Sweet 16 after multiple upset wins a season ago. However strong her resolve was that it would be possible, she explained there are never any guarantees.

“I just kept playing back, like, the point where we beat Creighton,” said Turner, who attended Seaman High School. “Because that was just, like, literally a dream come true. So, like, I just want to cry when I think about it because it’s just so cool.”

That win against Creighton came in the round of 32. Kansas will have to top Miami first, before it would have the chance to face Nebraska or Delaware State. Making a run like 2021 would likely have to include a win against Nebraska, and would almost certainly ensure the 2022 NCAA tournament would carry more weight for the program in recent memory.

Bechard described Kansas’ speed and physicality as assets that’ll give the Jayhawks an edge as they try to do just that. He also pointed to passing and serving the ball well as two skills that, if they are at a Championship level, will help them win any match. Starting Thursday, they’ll see how far all of that can take them.

“I feel like we have all the technical stuff,” Turner said. “Like, we don’t need to change anything that we’re doing. We just need to have, like, a little bit more fight. Because, like, we don’t know when our last game’s going to be. And so, we obviously need to focus on the team in front of us… and just give it our all. Because, if we give our all, like, we’ll be good enough.”

