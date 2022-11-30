Topeka’s Camryn Turner leads Kansas volleyball back to the NCAA tournament

Topeka’s Camryn Turner leads Kansas volleyball back to the NCAA tournament

LAWRENCE — There have been too many Moments to pinpoint too many, but Kansas volleyball sophomore Camryn Turner has routinely felt she’s had Coach Ray Bechard’s trust.

Even this season alone, Turner can remember Bechard telling her often to just play her game. Even when things weren’t going well, she said Bechard would tell her not to change who she is. Everything, she recalled him saying, would be all right.

A recent moment came Tuesday, as the Jayhawks prepared for their NCAA tournament opener Thursday against Miami. Turner has always valued how she felt Bechard took a chance bringing her to Kansas, and said Bechard told her at practice that the Jayhawks wouldn’t have been able to make back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances without her. And in highlighting her in that fashion, not for the only time that day, Bechard illustrated just how valued the Topeka native is in the team’s eyes.

Kansas volleyball's Camryn Turner competes during a Sept. 8 game against Wichita State at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence.

“Camryn Turner makes us go,” said Bechard, before alluding to a couple other well-known athletes of other sports on campus. “A setter is much like a Dajuan Harris (Jr.) or a Jalon Daniels, or however you want to compare that. She thinks she’s a little better shooter than Dajuan is, but … well, she’s got a great competitive spirit to her. She’s loved by her teammates. And she certainly is a big piece of what we’ve got going.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button