Topeka West’s Makinsey Jones commits to K-State volleyball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – There was a time Topeka West volleyball star Makinsey Jones never imagined playing Division I volleyball. Now as she enters her senior year with the Chargers, she’s announced her oral commitment to play at Kansas State.

It’s really exciting. Going into my freshman year of volleyball I never thought like, ‘Oh I’m gonna do volleyball in college.’ But then as I got in my junior and senior year, I was like, ‘Oh this is something I could actually pursue,'” said Jones.

She has had an outstanding career in Topeka. The 6′1″ senior hitter notched 246 kills and 51 solo blocks in 2021, helping the Chargers to their best season in program history. That 2021 campaign earned her All-Shawnee County and All-Centennial League honors.

“Them as a team, they’re like a family. And I feel like you get that at West, it’s like a family feel. And it’s the same thing there,” Jones said.

Jones was basically born bleeding purple. Her family all went to K-State, and she now gets to carry on that tradition.

“They were really excited. I feel like it was always in the back of their mind like, ‘Oh going to K-State would be fun’, but now that I’m actually doing it they’re really happy for me.”

She was first offered a walk-on spot, and had offers from a few other schools, including Division II powerhouse Washburn. But when K-State changed its offer to a scholarship, the decision was pretty easy.

“Going Division I that’s like, I mean I feel like that’s a big deal, I don’t think about it that much,” she said. “I’m just like, ‘Oh it’s volleyball’, but now thinking about it, it feels good to know that I did it.”

While it’s bittersweet to think about Makinsey leaving, those around her are so excited that she’s now able to use that Division I title.

“Makinsey just brings this energy. And it’s not just about the skill that she brings to the court. It’s her passion, it’s her love, it’s her drive,” said Topeka West volleyball head Coach Alyx Nash. “To see her say this is my dream, this is my goal, and to finally reach it, I have nothing but happiness and support to give to her.”

Now that her college decision is out of the way, she’s focused on getting her team to State.

