Topeka Performing Arts Center is bringing something new to Topeka

Topeka Performing Arts Center is bringing new Talent to the stage this month.

Twin Brothers Anthony and Eddie Edwards — The Edwards Twins — are Celebrity impersonators who entertain through their Ultimate Variety Show.

With 35 years in entertainment, the variety show includes the Brothers impersonating and creating an illusion of more than 100 music stars, including Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Ray Charles, Lady GaGa, Elton John and more.

The list of celebrity impersonations in the variety show is subject to change. Each year, the Brothers perform as different stars.

The Brothers perform across the world and have appeared on “NBC Today Show,” “The Maury Show,” “Entertainment Tonight” and other nationally recognized shows.

It’s Oct. 30, the Brothers will perform for the first time in the Capital City at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

“I’m excited about it being a new location and also to be able to experience the city and to be able to experience the culture, the people and be able to share our talents with them,” said Anthony Edwards.

Edwards said people who come to the show are sometimes people who have never seen anything like it.

“We find a lot of people who come to see us have never even seen a Vegas show before. So, this is going to absolutely blow them away,” Edwards said. “They’ve seen shows like this on TV, but they’ve never seen it live.”

Liverpool Legends making TPAC a home

Before enjoying The Edwards Twins, enjoy the Liverpool Legends coming back to the capital city.

Liverpool Legends will return to the Topeka Performing Arts Center — for the fourth time — to perform numerous Beatles hits on Saturday, Oct 29.

“We’re excited, because they are the best recreation of the Beatles,” said Larry Gawronski, TPAC’s executive director.

This year, Gawronski will open the show with an impersonation of Ed Sullivan to introduce the Liverpool Legends.

The Beatles made their first live US television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” on Feb. 6, 1964.

Formed in 2005 by Louise Harrison, Bob Beahon performs as Paul McCartney, Kevin Mantegna as John Lennon, Greg George as Ringo Starr and Marty Scott as George Harrison.

“If you like The Beatles, you’re going to love the show,” Gawronski said. “If you love The Beatles, it’s like going to Beatles church.”

What other events will be at TPAC this month?

“Bored Teachers Comedy Tour”: 7:30 pm Friday, Oct. 14

“Topeka Symphony School Day Concerts”: 10 am and 1 pm, Tues, Oct. 18

“Who lives anyway?”: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21

“Topeka Jazz Workshop — Aryana Nemati Quintet”: 3 pm, Sunday, Oct. 23

A list of events for the calendar year can be found on the Topeka Performing Arts Center website.

