Topeka Performing Arts Center is bringing something new to Topeka

Topeka Performing Arts Center is bringing new Talent to the stage this month.

Twin Brothers Anthony and Eddie Edwards — The Edwards Twins — are Celebrity impersonators who entertain through their Ultimate Variety Show.

With 35 years in entertainment, the variety show includes the Brothers impersonating and creating an illusion of more than 100 music stars, including Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Ray Charles, Lady GaGa, Elton John and more.

The list of celebrity impersonations in the variety show is subject to change. Each year, the Brothers perform as different stars.

The Brothers perform across the world and have appeared on “NBC Today Show,” “The Maury Show,” “Entertainment Tonight” and other nationally recognized shows.

