Topeka High, Valley Center basketball racism investigation continues

Topeka High, Valley Center basketball racism investigation continues

A joint investigation by Topeka USD 501 and Valley Center USD 262 officials continues after fans of the Valley Center High School team allegedly made racial taunts against Black members of the Topeka High basketball team.

During a game between the schools Saturday in Valley Center, fans of the home team allegedly used a racial slur against Black players and fans of Topeka High and threatened to Lynch players, Topeka High basketball Coach Geo Lyons claims in a Change.org petition.

Fans at that game were removed for other Offensive behavior and taunts, but while Valley Center USD 262 superintendent Cory Gibson has apologized to his Topeka USD 501 counterpart Tiffany Anderson, the school and the Topeka community for that behavior by his school’s fans, neither he nor other officials — including Topeka High principal Rebecca Morrisey — have yet been able to confirm the allegations of racism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button