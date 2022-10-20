Topeka-area high school girls golf results from the state tournament

The Kansas State High School Activities Association state golf tournament took place on Monday and Tuesday with seven Topeka-area schools represented.

All four Topeka-area teams qualified for day two, and two of the three individuals in action qualified for day two as well.

Here are the Topeka-area Golfers results from the state tournament.

6A

Washburn Rural

Washburn Rural would finish fourth (652) at the state tournament behind Olathe Northwest (631), Shawnee Mission East (650) and Olathe West (651).

With the top six teams advancing, after one day of action, Washburn Rural (325) was second behind just Olathe Northwest (318) on Monday.

Scoring on day one were freshman Lauren Cox (81), junior Raegan Peterson (81), sophomore Reece Randall (81) and senior Mallory Nelson (82) while sophomore Natalie Peterson (88) and senior Avery Scott (90) were the fifth and sixth scorers.

