Top247 OL Markee Anderson’s goal is to play as a true freshman at South Carolina

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Top247 Offensive lineman Markee Anderson will play in the Under Armor All-Star Game on Tuesday (ESPN, 5 pm), and then set his sights on South Carolina and getting on the field as a freshman.

The Gamecocks signee knows it is a huge challenge, but he will head to the Columbia, SC, school this month ready to work on several key aspects so he can quickly challenge for playing time.

“Just building the muscle and getting up to speed with the playbook and all that,” the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Anderson said. “A new OC (Dowell Loggains) coming in so it will be a whole new playing style, a whole new playbook. I think I can take the time. It won’t be that hard for me.”

There is one area the Dorman (SC) High product knows he has to improve upon if he is to play in the fall.

“Most definitely my technique,” he said. “My technique so far got me through high school level but I know at the college level you can’t always rely on that. So I think technique-wise, speed, strength — those are all key factors that will help me build into a better SEC tackle.”

Anderson offers positional versatility.

He is playing tackle at Under Armour, but he is rated as the No. 4 interior Offensive lineman in his class by 247Sports and he could play inside with the Gamecocks.

He is one of a handful of South Carolina signees at the Under Armor game, and he echoed the sentiment of others as to why he chose the Gamecocks.

“Just the environment itself, and the atmosphere,” they said. “Every time I went down there for a visit, it was always a great feeling and I absorbed all of it and loved it each and every time. I think that is what really attracted me to the school.”

The leader of the mentality is Coach Shane Beamer.

“I think he is very much a player’s coach and he knows what the players need,” Anderson said. “He knows how to respond to a player’s each and every need, and he knows how to make players better. He’s very big on family and I think that attitude, I love the family attitude.

“I think that is one of the most important parts of playing football and that helps build a really good team.”

247Sports’ Mike Roach contributed to this report