Top young NFL quarterbacks bring excitement to the 2022 season

The National Football League (NFL) season is underway, and there is a lot of talk about quarterbacks. You will hear football experts say things such as “It’s a quarterbacks’ league” or “You can’t win in the NFL without a good quarterback.” It is a great time for quarterbacks, especially young quarterbacks. Let’s take a look at some:

Patrick Mahomes (age 26): The Kansas City Chiefs’ signal caller is the standard for young quarterbacks in the NFL. In his sixth season, Mahomes has already played in two Super Bowls and won one.

Mahomes has a remarkable ability to throw from all angles — a skill he probably developed by playing shortstop when he was growing up — and to win games. His record as a starting quarterback is 51-13 (51 wins, 13 losses) during the regular season and 8-3 in the playoffs.

Joe Burrow (age 25): Burrow led the down-in-the-dumps Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl last February in his second season. He is not as mobile and exciting as Mahomes, but he is an accurate thrower. Burrow completed more than 70 percent of his passes last season. The average completion rate in 2021 for the NFL was 64.8 percent.

Josh Allen (age 26): Allen is not as accurate a passer as some. He completed only 63.3 percent of his tosses in 2021. But at 6 foot 5 inches and 237 pounds, he is a big running threat. Allen rumbled for 763 yards last season. Add that to his 4,407 passing yards, and you can see why Buffalo Bills fans are excited about their young quarterback. Allen may lead them to the Super Bowl soon.

Lamar Jackson (age 25): I think Jackson is the NFL quarterback who is the most fun to watch. As speedy as any running back in the league, Jackson gained more than 1,000 yards rushing for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Although he is not your usual step-back-and-throw quarterback, Jackson has a 37-12 record as a starter. He is only 1-3 during the playoffs, but that may change this season.

Justin Herbert (age 24): Herbert threw for more than 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns last year, just his second season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He is a big guy (6-foot-6-inches and 236 pounds) with a big arm that can throw deep on any play. Herbert is a bit under the radar because the Chargers haven’t made the Playoffs under his leadership. Still, Herbert is a star.

That’s quite a list and I haven’t even mentioned up-and-coming quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray (25) of the Arizona Cardinals, Mac Jones (24) of the New England Patriots and Tua Tagovailoa (24) of the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL is packed with exciting young quarterbacks. Make sure to watch them this season.