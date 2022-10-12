Top waiver-wire targets for Week 6

Bye week season is upon us in the Fantasy football realm, which means waiver-wire Pickups could become even more critical to your team’s success.

Some key injuries also piled up this past weekend, opening up more needs and opportunities heading into Week 6.

Here are the top targets you should be looking to add in your league this week:

Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Seattle got Shredded this offseason for trading away Russell Wilson, but maybe they knew a few things we didn’t? While Wilson has struggled in Denver, Smith has been putting up some of the most impressive numbers of any quarterback in the entire league so far this season. If he’s still on the market, snatch him up, even if you’ve already got an entrenched starter.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Staying in Seattle, while Rashaad Penny’s leg injury is obviously a huge blow, this is exactly why the Seahawks spent an early second-round pick on Walker, who starred at Michigan State last year. He’s already proven his big-play ability with a 69-yard touchdown Sunday in relief of Penny, and that kind of potential could end up making him a league-winning addition to your roster this week.

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

When healthy, Meyers has proven to be a consistent source of PPR production, regardless of who’s throwing him the football. His impressive showing last week with Rookie fourth-round quarterback Bailey Zappe should be encouraging, should Mac Jones miss more extended time. Meyers has done a great job developing trust and chemistry with both passers, giving him plenty of value looking ahead.

Saints TE Taysom Hill

It looks like the Saints finally figured out that their offense works best when Hill is getting the ball as much as possible. Any player with dual position designation is always valuable, and Hill’s four-touchdown performance last week proved what he’s capable of on any given week. Don’t be surprised if the Saints keep feeding him the ball, giving him plenty of scoring opportunities, and giving your team some high-end scoring potential for the TE slot.

Colts DEF/ST

Injuries have slowed this unit early in the season, but they’re coming off an impressive showing against the Broncos, and they’ve got a favorable matchup this week against a turnover-prone Jaguars offense. If DeForest Buckner and Stephon Gilmore can Anchor another strong outing, this unit has the potential for double-digit points.

