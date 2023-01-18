Top US Golf Courses (Nos. 11-25)

Thousands of Golfers like you submitted more than 315,000 golf course reviews on GolfPass in 2022. As we count down the top 50 overall golf courses, here are the ones that Secured spots 11 through 25. They were oh-so-close to the top 10 and include both world-renowned bucket-list courses and some hidden gems you will want to add to your future travel plans.

To start from the beginning and learn about how we assembled this year’s top-50 golf course ranking, click here for the top 10. | Click here for courses 26-50.

Speidel Golf Club at Oglebay Resort (Palmer), hole 15 Tim Gavrich/GolfPass

11. Speidel Golf Club at Oglebay – Palmer Course

Wheeling, WV

Green fee: $79

What they’re saying: “Great course. Great condition. Challenging fair layout. Would 100% recommend” – dwz105

12. Annbriar Golf Course

Waterloo, Ill.

$70

What they’re saying: “This is my favorite course in the St. Louis metro area. I really love coming to this place because I know the staff will be friendly and welcoming. With an off-season rate of $47 – nothing comes close to Annbriar. Plus, it also has the best layout in the area too.” – lcbgolf

13. Forest Glen Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

$120

What they’re saying: “I haven’t played at FG since the Pandemic. Nothing has changed. Everything about this CC is excellent. Staff is friendly, course conditions are impeccable, and I even scored an Incredible Hot Deal. To golf at this perfect course for under $30 is an Incredible value. Don’t ever pass up the opportunity to play here. Forest Glen is one of the finest golf clubs in Naples — and that is saying a lot!” – AlexanderGR8T

The St. Ives Golf Club is one of two beautiful courses at Tullymore Golf Resort in Stanwood, Mich. Courtesy of user ‘sm128407’

14. St Ives Golf Club

Stanwood, Mich.

$130

What they’re saying: “St. Ives offers a unique experience with a course carved through the Michigan woods, trees lining nearly all the first 13 holes. Then a bit of marshland golf for variety. Greens are elevated but reasonably flat, so putting is not too difficult. I suggest drinks and dinner afterward at their fine bar and outdoor dining area. Deer will join your view over the driving range and putting green.” – geordick

15. Forest Oaks Country Club

Greensboro, NC

Green fee: $52

What they’re saying: “Every visit I make to Forest Oaks makes me and my game better. The atmosphere, conditions and layout will bring out the best in your game no matter if you play once a week or once a month. Fantastic greens and tee boxes along with well groomed fairways. Always a great experience. Thank you.” – Geno7176732

16. Old Channel Trail Golf Course

Montague, Mich.

$44

What they’re saying: “Played recently. The course was in great shape. Completed the round in 3.5 hours. Highly recommend Old Channel!” – Wgeckert

17. Tahoe Donner Golf Course

Truckee, Calif.

$140

What they’re saying: “1st hole is #1 Handicap so be prepared. Lots of blind shots. Will be easier next time. Very enjoyable day.” – radar5585

18. Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club

Wickenburg, Ariz.

$250

What they’re saying: “I chose a great day to play at WR. Staffs are friendly throughout. The 3 ladies at the club house were very cheerfully checking me in. The starter was very helpful explaining the course layout and conditions. And yes, beside hole 17 (just finished aeration) the course was in perfect condition. Greens were fast but roll truly. I enjoyed playing all 18 holes, especially the par 3s. Will love to come back and play again before it becomes a private club.” – az85249

19. Heritage Palms Golf Club

Indio, Calif.

$145

What they’re saying: “Course conditions were excellent. The greens and fairways are in perfect shape. Lots of room off the tee but approach shots are Tricky with bunkering and greens with lots of slope and subtle breaks. The driving range, pro shop and restaurant are up there with any high end golf resort. Will definitely play again.” – jimxfield

20. Golden Oaks Golf Club

Fleetwood, Pa.

$68

What they’re saying: “Drove an hour and a half to play the course and boy was it worth it! Everything about this course screams service from the time you pull up to the bag drop until you finish your round….great conditions, great layout, great pace of play and yes a ranger to insure pace of play! These guys do it right!” – corkie12

21. Big Cypress Golf Club – South Course

Lakeland, Fla.

$62

What they’re saying: “We always enjoy playing Big Cypress. Even though there are a significant number of residents/members here, we have always felt welcome, unlike many other semi-private courses where the members see you as an intruder. The course overall was in excellent condition , which we have come to expect. We will continue to play here from time to time if tee times remain available.” – thormoody

The Pacific Ocean meets the Cliffs along the 16th hole at Poipu Bay Golf Course on Kauai. Courtesy of Poipu Bay GC

22. Poipu Bay Golf Course

Koloa, Hawaii

$255

What they’re saying: “Enjoyed a wonderful round of golf. Spectacular views, great course, and very friendly staff. Pace of play was ideal as well. 18 holes in 4 hours.” – slang

23. Pole Creek Golf Club

Tabernash, Col.

$111

What they’re saying: “Pole Creek exceeded my expectations. From the beautiful flower garden in front of the clubhouse, to the beautiful fairways and outstanding greens the club exceeded my expectations. For a mountain course to be in this great shape and the greens holding well was a pleasant surprise . The salad served in the clubhouse would rival one of the best restaurants. I will be back to play again as soon as possible.” – Tmprunk

24. University Ridge Golf Course

Verona, Wisc.

$95

What they’re saying: “Course was immaculate! Went out as part of a foursome of average to above average players and found the course challenging but not intimidating. Pace of play was quick but not rushed and would HIGHLY recommend this course to anyone.” – JBuch3

25. Laughlin Ranch Golf Club

Bullhead City, Ariz.

$125

What they’re saying: “This course was super challenging and a little intimidating to the eye. Beautiful course and very well maintained. I can’t wait to play it again. Superior facility, awesome staff and a great time.. I wish this was my Groundhog Day like the movie!” – Thomas7217782