Top Two Projected 2023 NBA Draft Prospects to Face Off Next Month in Las Vegas – NBA Draft Digest

In what is expected to be a loaded 2023 NBA Draft, the projected top two prospects are Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Both have the Talent to alter a franchise and will be highly coveted by every Rebuilding team Entering next summer.

Between now and then, teams and fans will get a first look at these headliners of the upcoming draft. As first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Metropolitans 92 from Paris will take on G League Ignite on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 in a pair of exhibition games in Henderson, Nevada just outside of Las Vegas.

