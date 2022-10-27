Top Theater & Performing Arts in Houston: November 2022

Catch some of the city’s most exciting upcoming performances, happening all month long, with our Roundup of theater and performing arts productions in November 2022.

This month offers final performances from some of early fall’s biggest stage hits in Houston, plus you can catch upcoming Broadway shows, chamber orchestras and more ahead of the holiday season on the horizon.

Check out more of our Highlights for the city’s Performing arts events this month:

Top 19 Performing Arts Events in Houston: November 2022

Closing This Month

4th Wall Theater Co. presents The Thin Place at Spring Street Studios | Ongoing | Through Saturday, November 5 – Linda can commune with the dead and she can make you hear them—if you believe. Opening 4th Wall’s 2022-23 season, this affecting play explores the lines between life and death, and how they shape reality. $32 and up. Showtimes vary.

– Linda can commune with the dead and she can make you hear them—if you believe. Opening 4th Wall’s 2022-23 season, this affecting play explores the lines between life and death, and how they shape reality. $32 and up. Showtimes vary. Dirt Dogs Theater presents Coyote on a Fence at MATCH | Ongoing | Through Saturday, November 5 – What is good? What is evil? And how do we show justice and mercy? This play by Bruce Graham explores all that and more in a searing story based on a Texas death row inmate. Unfolding in a prison, two inmates await their final Fate and their stories challenge convictions and ask what it means to be human. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.

– What is good? What is evil? And how do we show justice and mercy? This play by Bruce Graham explores all that and more in a searing story based on a Texas death row inmate. Unfolding in a prison, two inmates await their final Fate and their stories challenge convictions and ask what it means to be human. $30 and up. Showtimes vary. Houston Grand Opera presents La Traviata at the Wortham Center | Ongoing | Through Sunday, November 6 – One of the most stirring operas in the canon, this is the story of the courtesan Violetta who falls in love with the noble-born Alfredo. Jealousy, classism and Tragedy unfold against Verdi’s Incredible music. $25 and up. Showtimes vary.

– One of the most stirring operas in the canon, this is the story of the courtesan Violetta who falls in love with the noble-born Alfredo. Jealousy, classism and Tragedy unfold against Verdi’s Incredible music. $25 and up. Showtimes vary. TUTS presents The Secrets to My Success at Hobby Center | Ongoing | Through Sunday, November 6 – Based on the popular Michael J. Fox movie of the same name, this brand-new, TUTS-driven musical is the story of what success looks like—and what you’ll go through to hold on to it. $40 and up. Showtimes vary.

“The Wreckers” closes at Wortham Center in November | Courtesy of Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera presents The Wreckers at Wortham Center | Ongoing | Through Friday, November 11 – Continuing its commitment to presenting new works and giving favorites new looks, HGO offers the first-ever fully staged production of this 1906 opera by Dame Ethel Smyth. It’s the story of a coastal community where shipwrecks are common and pillaging is a given. But what happens when someone starts warning the ships of what’s to come? $25 and up. Showtimes vary.

– Continuing its commitment to presenting new works and giving favorites new looks, HGO offers the first-ever fully staged production of this 1906 opera by Dame Ethel Smyth. It’s the story of a coastal community where shipwrecks are common and pillaging is a given. But what happens when someone starts warning the ships of what’s to come? $25 and up. Showtimes vary. Put Your House in Order at the Rec Room | Ongoing | Through Saturday, November 12 – This romantic comedy/thriller/horror story about a first date that quickly turns into a race against an invading force is a Houston premiere. $10 and up. 7:30 p.m.

This romantic comedy/thriller/horror story about a first date that quickly turns into a race against an invading force is a Houston premiere. $10 and up. 7:30 p.m. Stages presents Plumshuga: The Rise of Lauren Anderson at the Gordy | Ongoing | Through Sunday, November 13 – With a story that is at once perfectly Houston and absolutely universal, Plumshuga explores the life and legacy of Lauren Anderson, the first Black woman to be named a principal artist for a major American dance company. The world Premiere blends spoken word, dance, music and theater for a look at Anderson’s life, and an exploration of what it means to follow your dreams. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.

– With a story that is at once perfectly Houston and absolutely universal, Plumshuga explores the life and legacy of Lauren Anderson, the first Black woman to be named a principal artist for a major American dance company. The world Premiere blends spoken word, dance, music and theater for a look at Anderson’s life, and an exploration of what it means to follow your dreams. $30 and up. Showtimes vary. Seascape at the Alley Theatre | Ongoing | Through Sunday, November 13 – Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize Winner explores marriage and what it means to be human in this story of a couple who take a walk on the beach, only to meet another couple who rise from the ocean. $51 and up. Showtimes vary.

– Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize Winner explores marriage and what it means to be human in this story of a couple who take a walk on the beach, only to meet another couple who rise from the ocean. $51 and up. Showtimes vary. American Icons at Music Box Theater | Ongoing | Through November 26 – The Cabaret lineup includes hits from Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston and more. $35 and up. Showtimes vary.

Opening This Month

Social Movement Contemporary Dance performs on Saturday night of Houston Fringe Festival | Courtesy of Social Movement Contemporary Dance

DaCamera brings a jazz legend, Branford Marsalis, to the stage in November | Courtesy of Branford Marsalis