Top Theater & Performing Arts in Houston: December 2022

Catch some of the city’s most exciting upcoming performances, happening all month long, with our Roundup of theater and Performing arts Productions in December 2022.

This month, Opera in the Heights Returns for a new season in Lambert Hall, TUTS brings a beloved classic to the stage, and a host of other concerts and performances open the curtain for a range of tastes.

We’ve gathered some of the best non-holiday performing arts and theater events taking place in Houston this month, which you can check out below.

Looking for performing arts that celebrate the spirit of the holiday season? Check out our guide to some of the best Christmas shows to hit stages through December 2022.

Top 8 Non-Holiday Performing Arts Events in Houston: December 2022

Closing This Month

Catastrophic Theater presents They Do Not Move at MATCH | Ongoing | Through Saturday, December 10 – Imagine a future where American democracy is vanquished and monarchist forces roam the land seeking out waifs and strays. Descending into the absurd, this play features a beauty pageant, a sitcom, and is full of references to horror movies, Texas law and other pop culture nods. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. Showtimes vary.

Main Street Theater for Youth presents Cinderella at MATCH | Ongoing | Through Friday, December 23 – The beloved story comes to life as a musical, backed by music and lyrics by Rodgers and Hammerstein. This stage adaptation is based on the popular teleplay, and captures the romance of Cinderella and her prince, the capers of her stepsisters and the magic of her fairy godmother, who shows that impossible things happen every day. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.

Stages presents Panto Snow White & the Seven Dorks at the Gordy | Ongoing | Through Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24 – The Panto tradition returns with an all-new holiday show, this one delightfully skewering the Snow White tale. The Evil Queen has a high-tech virtual mirror and she's banished Snow White to the Wilds of Silicon Valley, where she Encounters seven dorky hackers. Expect hilarity to ensue. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.

Opening This Month