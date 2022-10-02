Top teams, pairings for Louisville-area districts
The Kentucky high school boys soccer postseason will get going in the Louisville area on Monday with the beginning of district tournament play.
District Champions and runners-up will advance to regional play starting next week. The state tournament will run Oct. 17-29, with semifinals and the Championship game to be played in Lexington.
St. Xavier (16-1-3) is ranked No. 1 in the state in the Maher Rankings and leads a loaded Seventh Region field that also includes No. 2 Ballard (13-1-1), No. 5 Collegiate (11-3-1), No. 11 Trinity (13-3-1), No. 19 Manual (13-6-1) and No. 24 Chess (9-4-4).
St. X will host Brown (9-5) at 5:30 pm Tuesday in a 26th District semi-final. Male and Collegiate will meet at 7:30 pm Tuesday in the other semifinal, with the Championship match set for 7 pm Thursday.
Butler (7-5-7) is seeking its third straight Sixth Region title and will open postseason play at 5:30 pm Tuesday against the Western-Doss Winner in a 22n.d District semifinal at Iroquois.
Well. 6 North Oldham (7-4-3) is the Defending Eighth Region champion. The Mustangs will host the Oldham County-South Oldham Winner at 6 pm Wednesday in the 29th District final.
Here are the pairings for the Louisville-area district tournaments:
Sixth Region boys soccer
21St District at Fairdale
Tuesday – Valley vs. Fairdale, 5 p.m.; Pleasure Ridge Park vs. Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m
Thursday – Final, 6 p.m
22n.d District at Iroquois
Monday – Western vs. Doss, 7:30 p.m
Tuesday – Western-Doss Winner vs. Butler, 5:30 p.m.; Iroquois vs. DeSales, 7:30 p.m
Thursday – Final, 7:30 p.m
23rd District at North Bullitt
Tuesday – North Bullitt vs. Moore, 5:30 p.m.; Southern vs. Bullitt Central, 7:30 p.m
Wednesday – Final, 7:45 p.m
24th District at Bullitt East
Monday – Whitefield Academy vs. Fern Creek, 5 p.m
Wednesday – Final, Whitefield Academy-Fern Creek Winner vs. Bullitt East, 7 p.m
Seventh Region boys soccer
25th District at Francis Parker (Goshen campus)
Monday – Central vs. Francis Parker, 5 p.m
Wednesday – Final, Central-Francis Parker Winner vs. Manual, 5 p.m
26th District at St. Xavier
Tuesday – Brown vs. St. Xavier, 5:30 p.m.; Male vs. Collegiate, 7:30 p.m
Thursday – Final, 7 p.m
27th District at Highlands Latin
Monday – Atherton vs. Seneca, 8 p.m
Tuesday – Atherton-Seneca Winner vs. Trinity, 8 p.m.; Waggener vs. Highlands Latin, 8 p.m
Thursday – Final, 8 p.m
28th District at Kentucky Country Day
Monday – Christian Academy vs. Ballard, 5 p.m.; Eastern vs. Kentucky Country Day, 7 p.m
Thursday – Final, 7 p.m
Eighth Region boys soccer
29th District at North Oldham
Monday – Oldham County vs. South Oldham, 6 p.m
Wednesday – Final, Oldham County-South Oldham Winner vs. North Oldham, 6 pm
30th District at Woodford County
Monday – Anderson County vs. Shelby County, 6 p.m
Tuesday – Anderson County-Shelby County Winner vs. Woodford County, 6 p.m
Wednesday – Spencer County vs. Collins, 6 p.m
Thursday – Final, 6 p.m
