Top teams, pairings for Louisville-area districts

The Kentucky high school boys soccer postseason will get going in the Louisville area on Monday with the beginning of district tournament play.

District Champions and runners-up will advance to regional play starting next week. The state tournament will run Oct. 17-29, with semifinals and the Championship game to be played in Lexington.

St. Xavier (16-1-3) is ranked No. 1 in the state in the Maher Rankings and leads a loaded Seventh Region field that also includes No. 2 Ballard (13-1-1), No. 5 Collegiate (11-3-1), No. 11 Trinity (13-3-1), No. 19 Manual (13-6-1) and No. 24 Chess (9-4-4).

St. X will host Brown (9-5) at 5:30 pm Tuesday in a 26th District semi-final. Male and Collegiate will meet at 7:30 pm Tuesday in the other semifinal, with the Championship match set for 7 pm Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button