Top teams hold steady in boys soccer top 25

HighSchoolOT updates its boys soccer rankings each week, using a Top 25 for the eastern and western halves of the state. The counties are divided the same way the NC High School Athletic Association divides them for playoff purposes. To compare to last week’s rankings, click here.

West Top 25: Early on, it appears Providence and Weddington are the top two teams in the West, as they own a combined seven wins against other top 25 teams. Among other changes, Garinger makes a big climb from 19th to eighth, Asheboro finds itself in the top 10, and there are two new teams — Porter Ridge and Community School of Davidson.

Providence 7-0 Weddington 5-0 TC Roberson 3-1 Northwest Guilford 4-1-1 Myers Park 3-1 Hough 3-2-1 AC Reynolds 5-0-1 Garinger 5-1 Asheboro 7-0 Ardrey Kell 1-3-1 Charlotte Latin 4-1-1 Cox Mill 4-0-3 Charlotte Catholic 3-2 Mount Airy 5-0 Lake Norman 4-1-3 Mooresville 5-1-2 South Mecklenburg 2-2-2 Hickory 4-0-2 Jay M. Robinson 6-0 Hickory Ridge 3-0-2 Porter Ridge 4-2-1 Concord 3-1-2 CSD 3-1-1 Butler 4-0-1 Charlotte Country Day 7-1

Eastern Top 25: Green Hope holds the top spot for the second straight week, with Apex in second for the second straight week. Swansboro joins the top 10 for the first time this year, while Ashley, Western Alamance, and North Raleigh Christian all join the top 25.

Green Hope 6-0 Apex 6-0-1 Holly Springs 4-0 New Hanover 4-1 Hoggard 6-0 Enloe 4-0-1 Swansboro 7-0 East Chapel Hill 5-1 Apex Friendship 5-1 Williams 6-0-1 Jordan 4-1 Cardinal Gibbons 2-2-1 Millbrook 5-1-1 DH Conley 4-0-1 Green Level 4-1-2 Chapel Hill 2-1-2 Laney 5-0-1 Middle Creek 5-2 Leesville Road 3-2-2 Cleveland 4-1 Rosewood 5-0 Ashley 5-2 Western Alamance 3-2-1 Jacksonville 2-3-2 North Raleigh Christian 4-1