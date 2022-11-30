Top talents highlight the Class AA volleyball all-state Picks – Mitchell Republic

SIOUX FALLS — Veteran leadership and exceptional talent highlights the Class AA volleyball all-state first team for the 2022 high school season, as selected by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association.

The first team includes five Seniors and two juniors, with Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly and Brogan Beck, Sioux Falls Washington’s Joslyn Richardson, Harrisburg’s Morissen Samuels and Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Maddie Paulsen representing the class of 2023, with Juniors Jazmen Kutey, of Sioux Falls Falls Lincoln, and Zoie Husman, of Sioux Falls Roosevelt also picked to the first team.

Reilly, a 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter and setter, will leave the Knights as one of the state’s most decorated high school volleyball players. Along with Warner’s Ava Nilsson, Reilly and Nilsson share the honors of becoming the first players in South Dakota volleyball history to be four-time first-team all-state selections, dating back to 1989.

Already a member of the US’s 19-and-under and Olympic-level national teams, who has received All-American recognition by a number of national outlets, the Nebraska-bound Reilly had 440 kills and hit .307 for the Knights in 2022, helping them pick up third place in Class AA. She had 60 aces, 26 blocks, 338 digs and 29 assists. For her career, she had 1,605 assists, 1,285 kills, 1,236 digs, 254 aces and 176 total blocks.

Richardson, a 5-foot-11 senior outside hitter for the Warriors, had 427 kills, 53 aces and 424 digs on the season. Her Washington volleyball career ends with 1,005 kills, 1,116 digs, 167 aces and 80 total blocks. It is Richardson’s second consecutive first-team selection and third overall after being a second-team pick in 2020.

The state Champions in Class AA were represented by Samuels, a 6-foot-1 senior right-side hitter who had 297 kills, 47 blocks and 210 digs for the Tigers, which finished 28-3. Samuels intends to play collegiate volleyball at Northern State University.

The 6-foot-4 middle hitter Beck, who has signed to play collegiately at South Dakota State, had 294 kills and hit .409 for the season, while posting 74 total blocks. She hit .349 for her career for the Knights with 597 kills, following up on a second-team all-state selection in 2021.

Kutey, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter, also had a huge hitting season for the Patriots, posting a .393 hitting percentage with 253 kills and 149 total blocks (42 solo). Husman, a 5-foot-10 junior outside hitter, paced the Rough Riders with 313 kills and 401 digs with her all-around abilities.

Paulsen, a 6-foot middle hitter, logged 211 kills and 53 blocks for the Cavaliers, who played in the Class AA Championship match. She has committed to play collegiately at Concordia (Neb.) University in Seward, Nebraska.

The second team selections in Class AA include Huron senior libero Bryn Huber, Pierre senior setter Lily Sanchez and senior outside hitter Ayvrie Kaiser, Harrisburg sophomore setter Maggie Meister, Sioux Falls Washington junior setter Macie Malchow and Rapid City Stevens senior setter/right-side hitter Carsyn Mettler and senior middle hitter Macey Wathen.