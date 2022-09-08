Top Supply Chain-Focused Private Equity Firm, Red Arts Capital, Adds CFO As The Firm Builds On Its Rapid Growth

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Red Arts Capital, LLC (“Red Arts Capital”), a leading middle-market, supply chain sector-focused private equity investment firm is pleased to announce the hiring of CFO, Vanessa D’Cunha, to their rapidly expanding team. The addition of a new C-Suite hire comes as the company enters a new phase of growth. The firm has been incredibly active this year, announcing four acquisitions and six new hires. These strategic moves will allow Red Arts Capital to continue expanding its operations and solidifying its position as a leading Private Equity firm in the Supply Chain and Logistics sector.

“I see a lot of energy from this team. I’m very excited to get into the thick of things and hit the ground running with this group,” says D’Cunha. “Hearing Chad and Nick speak about their plans, they’re thrilled about the future of this firm. Their goals, while lofty, are very achievable and that in itself is a driving force. To me, that’s enough to be excited to come to work every day.”

Vanessa D’Cunha joins Red Arts Capital from CapX Partners, a $500M AUM fund management and equipment finance firm, where she was Vice President & Controller, and then Accord Financial Inc. (after its purchase of CapX) as their Director of Finance. Prior to her time at CapX and Accord, D’Cunha was the Controller at Lantern Partners in Chicago, as well as Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer at Commerz Futures. Vanessa has an extensive background in audit, having worked with the Assurance and Business Advisory Services practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Regulatory Audit/Compliance group at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Vanessa is a CPA and received her Bachelor of Science in Commerce, Accountancy from DePaul University.

“As a highly respected and experienced finance professional, Vanessa’s addition to our team will further accelerate our growth trajectory,” commented Chad Strader Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Red Arts. “She is a proven executive with a successful track record of building successful teams and driving operational excellence across diverse businesses.”

In a year filled with growth, the firm continues to stick to its Guns by hiring a diverse team led by Black-founders and Managing Partners, Nick Antoine and Chad Strader, and now D’Cunha who is of Asian descent. The Chicago-based firm is also ~50% female, a statistic that is breaking the mold of the traditionally male-dominated private equity industry.

Aside from its burgeoning team expansion, Red Arts Capital has also made headwinds in the deal activity space as of late. In December, the firm sold Midwest Motor Express to Knight-Swift Transportation for $150 million, generating a 7.6x Gross multiple on invested capital and over a 6.0x multiple, net of fees, for its investors.*

Since the beginning of 2022, Red Arts has made waves across the supply chain sector which has included acquisitions of Coregistics, Sunset Pacific Transportation, and Partners Warehouse. Red Arts Capital has been proliferating in recent months, with significant expansion in both its team and deal activity. In June, the firm announced the acquisition of packaging and supply chain services company Coregistics. Based in Acworth, Georgia, Coregistics provides contract packaging, warehousing and fulfillment services for a variety of clients.

In July, Red Arts Capital completed a secondary transaction in partnership with Prudential Private Capital, acquiring a significant minority stake in Sunset Pacific from private investment firm Granite Creek Capital Partners and other investors. The deal involved the sale of Granite Creek’s equity and the refinancing of their subordinated debt positions in the California-based company. Sunset Pacific is a leading national provider of Volume Less Than Truckload (“Volume LTL”) and other complementary shipment services. In January, Red Arts acquired the warehousing firm Partners Warehouse, the Elwood, Illinois-based provider of warehousing and rail transloading services.

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Net performance is net of all fees. Calculated as of July 1, 2022. Additional information regarding the calculation of performance is available upon request.

About Red Arts Capital



Based in Chicago, Illinois, Red Arts Capital is a leading investment firm focused on supply chain-related, transportation and logistics businesses. Red Arts Capital seeks to partner with and invest in privately-owned, primarily family-owned, and multi-generational businesses with solid business fundamentals and a strong track record and reputation. With sector expertise and a commitment to Stewardship and excellence, Red Arts Capital’s approach earns the firm a Trusted seat at the table with portfolio companies, investors and partners. For more information, please visit: www.redartscapital.com.