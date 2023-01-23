Top stars, best performances in Pennsylvania high school basketball games played January 15-21

There were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Pennsylvania in games played January 15-21. Here are some of those performances.

(Photo of Cruce Brookins by Brentaro Yamane)

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley boys basketball

In a 73-65 win over Seton LaSalle, Brookins led all scorers with 40 points in a game that featured the top two scorers in the WPIAL.

Vinnie Cugini, Aquinas Academy

Cugini scored 52 points — his fifth career 50-point performance — in a 95-85 win over Sierra Catholic.

Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle girls basketball

In a 68-42 win over Sewickley Academy, she led all scorers with 29 points.

Melaina Dezort, Freeport girls basketball

Helped lead Freeport past Valley with a 29-point performance.

Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock girls basketball

While the Lancers lost to Lincoln Park, Haggerty led all scorers with 29 points, including hitting five 3s.

Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff girls basketball

Recorded a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Mechanicsburg.

Julia Mohrbacher, Freedom girls basketball

After reaching 1,000 career points earlier in the week, she notched a triple-double in a win over South Side when she scored 14 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.

Royce Parham, North Hills boys basketball

In a 78-74 win over Chartiers Valley, Parham scored 39 points, pulled down 18 rebounds and blocked six shots. He then set a new school record when he went for 47 points in a win over Pine-Richland.

Makayla Presser-Palmer, Northwestern girls basketball

In a 47-41 win over General McLane, she recorded a double-double with 19 points and 20 rebounds.

Owen Schlager, Trinity boys basketball

In a win over Susquehanna Township, Schlager scored a game-high 37 points.

Rylan Smith, Corry boys basketball

Knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points in a 59-52 win over Conneaut.

Connor Spratt, Seton LaSalle boys basketball

In a loss to Steel Valley on Friday night, they poured in 37 points.

Eli Teslovich, Shady Side boys basketball

Despite a 53-51 loss to Deer Lakes, Teslovich led all scorers with 30 points.

Courtlyn Turner, Albert Gallatin girls basketball

Scored a game-high 25 points in a win over Thomas Jefferson.

Tyree Turner, Greensburg Central Catholic boys basketball

Scored a game-high 32 points in a 79-65 win over Riverview.

Mekhi Valentine, Steel Valley boys basketball

Valentine once again finds himself on this list after scoring 43 points as Steel Valley defeated South Park 77-63. They then scored 25 in a win over Seton LaSalle.