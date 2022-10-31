Top stars, best performances from the Arkansas high school volleyball state championship games

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land

HOT SPRINGS – The state Champions have been crowned and the trophies have been taken home, but here is a list of the top performers in the state volleyball Finals from Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

CLASS 6A

Kennedy Phelan, Fayetteville (State tournament MVP)

The setter and Florida State commit had 7 kills, 37 assists, 15 digs and 1 block.

Brooke Rockwell, Fayetteville

The outside hitter Stanford commit finished with 17 kills and 13 digs.

Reagan Harp, Fayetteville

The junior middle blocker who committed to Central Arkansas over the summer, had 10 kills and 8 digs.

Madeline Lafata, Fayetteville

The senior, who is headed to Dartmouth, finished with 13 kills.

Ashley Ruff, Fayetteville

The senior libero had 22 digs.

Lydia Pitts, Fort Smith Southside

The sophomore middle blocker had 11 kills.

Kennedy Meadors, Fort Smith Southside

The senior setter had 17 assists and 8 digs.

Gabriella DuPree, Fort Smith Southside

The sophomore outside hitter had 6 kills and 13 digs.

Tinsley Freeman, Fort Smith Southside

The senior libero had 13 digs.

Mileah Neal, Fort Smith Southside

The sophomore setter had 10 assists and 10 digs.

Sophia Neihouse, Fort Smith Southside

The junior middle Blocker had 9 kills.

CLASS 5A

Abigail Lagemann, Benton (state tournament MVP)

The senior South Carolina commit had 17 kills and 16 digs.

Delaney Cooper, Benton

The sophomore had 11 digs.

Khenedi Guest, Benton

The junior middle hitter had 9 kills.

Isabella Lagemann, Benton

The sophomore had 8 kills and 6 digs.

Kenzie Garrett, Benton

The junior defensive specialist had 24 assists and 6 digs.

Emmaline Armstrong, Benton

The senior setter had 17 assists.

Presley Pallette, Benton

The junior outside hitter had 4 kills and 3 blocks.

Morgan Weaver, Valley View

The senior middle blocker had 13 kills and 8 digs.

Micah McMillan, Valley View

The senior setter had 10 kills, 14 assists and 8 digs.

Lyleigh Haddock, Valley View

The senior outside hitter had 11 assists.

Hayden Gartman, Valley View

The sophomore libero had 9 digs.

Riley Owens, Valley View

The sophomore setter had 16 assists and 8 digs before leaving Midway through the third set with an injured ankle.

CLASS 4A

Chloe Rodriguez, Brookland (state tournament MVP)

The sophomore setter had 8 kills, 34 assists and 9 digs.

Evan Polsgrove, Brookland

The sophomore outside hitter had 6 kills and 6 digs.

Addy Vowell, Brookland

The junior right-side hitter had 5 kills and 6 digs.

Keeley Beary, Brookland

The senior middle Blocker had 7 kills, 3 digs and 1 block.

Rylee Walker, Brookland

The junior libero had 19 digs and 4 assists.

Maddie Smith, Brookland

Junior outside hitter had 13 kills.

Lyndsey McCall, Brookland

The senior defensive specialist had 12 digs.

Bella Bonanno, Shiloh Christian

The sophomore libero had 21 digs.

Laila Creighton, Shiloh Christian

The sophomore Peter had 10 assists and 7 digs.

Reese Jones, Shiloh Christian

The sophomore setter had 7 assists and 6 digs.

CLASS 3A

Allison Jackson, Baptist Prep (state tournament MVP)

The senior outside hitter had 7 kills, 9 digs, 1 block and 1 ace.

Abby Renshaw, Baptist Prep

The junior outside hitter had 12 kills and 4 aces.

Addie Fielder, Baptist Prep

The sophomore setter had 31 assists, 4 kills and 6 digs.

Presley Morris, Baptist Prep

The senior libero had 18 digs.

Prairie Vaughn, Hackett

The junior setter had 15 assists and 7 digs.

Mackenzie Freeman, Hackett

The sophomore outside hitter had 9 kills and 10 digs.

Kyleigh Hill, Hackett

The senior setter had 12 assists and 3 digs.

CLASS 2A

Alyson Edwards, Mansfield (state tournament MVP)

The junior middle blocker had 17 kills and 8 digs.

Natalie Alison, Mansfield

The senior outside hitter had 12 kills, 24 assists and 15 digs.

Madeleine Jones, Mansfield

The senior setter had 20 assists and 8 digs.

Kynslee Ward, Mansfield

The junior outside hitter had 14 digs.

Kaylee Ward, Mansfield

The freshman middle Blocker had 10 kills, 2 digs and 2 blocks.

Brooklyn Adams, Mansfield

The senior defensive specialist had 18 digs.

Mayli Stockton, Lavaca

The sophomore outside hitter had 3 kills and 15 digs.

Emerson Schaefer, Lavaca

The junior outside hitter had 8 kills and 12 digs.

Abby Melton, Lavaca

The junior libero had 13 digs.

Anna Davis, Lavaca

The senior outside hitter had 7 kills, 8 assists and 5 digs.

Kaesha Mendez, Lavaca

The senior setter had 13 assists and 9 digs.