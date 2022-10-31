Top stars, best performances from the Arkansas high school volleyball state championship games
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land
HOT SPRINGS – The state Champions have been crowned and the trophies have been taken home, but here is a list of the top performers in the state volleyball Finals from Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
CLASS 6A
Kennedy Phelan, Fayetteville (State tournament MVP)
The setter and Florida State commit had 7 kills, 37 assists, 15 digs and 1 block.
Brooke Rockwell, Fayetteville
The outside hitter Stanford commit finished with 17 kills and 13 digs.
Reagan Harp, Fayetteville
The junior middle blocker who committed to Central Arkansas over the summer, had 10 kills and 8 digs.
Madeline Lafata, Fayetteville
The senior, who is headed to Dartmouth, finished with 13 kills.
Ashley Ruff, Fayetteville
The senior libero had 22 digs.
Lydia Pitts, Fort Smith Southside
The sophomore middle blocker had 11 kills.
Kennedy Meadors, Fort Smith Southside
The senior setter had 17 assists and 8 digs.
Gabriella DuPree, Fort Smith Southside
The sophomore outside hitter had 6 kills and 13 digs.
Tinsley Freeman, Fort Smith Southside
The senior libero had 13 digs.
Mileah Neal, Fort Smith Southside
The sophomore setter had 10 assists and 10 digs.
Sophia Neihouse, Fort Smith Southside
The junior middle Blocker had 9 kills.
CLASS 5A
Abigail Lagemann, Benton (state tournament MVP)
The senior South Carolina commit had 17 kills and 16 digs.
Delaney Cooper, Benton
The sophomore had 11 digs.
Khenedi Guest, Benton
The junior middle hitter had 9 kills.
Isabella Lagemann, Benton
The sophomore had 8 kills and 6 digs.
Kenzie Garrett, Benton
The junior defensive specialist had 24 assists and 6 digs.
Emmaline Armstrong, Benton
The senior setter had 17 assists.
Presley Pallette, Benton
The junior outside hitter had 4 kills and 3 blocks.
Morgan Weaver, Valley View
The senior middle blocker had 13 kills and 8 digs.
Micah McMillan, Valley View
The senior setter had 10 kills, 14 assists and 8 digs.
Lyleigh Haddock, Valley View
The senior outside hitter had 11 assists.
Hayden Gartman, Valley View
The sophomore libero had 9 digs.
Riley Owens, Valley View
The sophomore setter had 16 assists and 8 digs before leaving Midway through the third set with an injured ankle.
CLASS 4A
Chloe Rodriguez, Brookland (state tournament MVP)
The sophomore setter had 8 kills, 34 assists and 9 digs.
Evan Polsgrove, Brookland
The sophomore outside hitter had 6 kills and 6 digs.
Addy Vowell, Brookland
The junior right-side hitter had 5 kills and 6 digs.
Keeley Beary, Brookland
The senior middle Blocker had 7 kills, 3 digs and 1 block.
Rylee Walker, Brookland
The junior libero had 19 digs and 4 assists.
Maddie Smith, Brookland
Junior outside hitter had 13 kills.
Lyndsey McCall, Brookland
The senior defensive specialist had 12 digs.
Bella Bonanno, Shiloh Christian
The sophomore libero had 21 digs.
Laila Creighton, Shiloh Christian
The sophomore Peter had 10 assists and 7 digs.
Reese Jones, Shiloh Christian
The sophomore setter had 7 assists and 6 digs.
CLASS 3A
Allison Jackson, Baptist Prep (state tournament MVP)
The senior outside hitter had 7 kills, 9 digs, 1 block and 1 ace.
Abby Renshaw, Baptist Prep
The junior outside hitter had 12 kills and 4 aces.
Addie Fielder, Baptist Prep
The sophomore setter had 31 assists, 4 kills and 6 digs.
Presley Morris, Baptist Prep
The senior libero had 18 digs.
Prairie Vaughn, Hackett
The junior setter had 15 assists and 7 digs.
Mackenzie Freeman, Hackett
The sophomore outside hitter had 9 kills and 10 digs.
Kyleigh Hill, Hackett
The senior setter had 12 assists and 3 digs.
CLASS 2A
Alyson Edwards, Mansfield (state tournament MVP)
The junior middle blocker had 17 kills and 8 digs.
Natalie Alison, Mansfield
The senior outside hitter had 12 kills, 24 assists and 15 digs.
Madeleine Jones, Mansfield
The senior setter had 20 assists and 8 digs.
Kynslee Ward, Mansfield
The junior outside hitter had 14 digs.
Kaylee Ward, Mansfield
The freshman middle Blocker had 10 kills, 2 digs and 2 blocks.
Brooklyn Adams, Mansfield
The senior defensive specialist had 18 digs.
Mayli Stockton, Lavaca
The sophomore outside hitter had 3 kills and 15 digs.
Emerson Schaefer, Lavaca
The junior outside hitter had 8 kills and 12 digs.
Abby Melton, Lavaca
The junior libero had 13 digs.
Anna Davis, Lavaca
The senior outside hitter had 7 kills, 8 assists and 5 digs.
Kaesha Mendez, Lavaca
The senior setter had 13 assists and 9 digs.
.