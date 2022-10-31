Top stars, best performances from the Arkansas high school volleyball state championship games

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land

HOT SPRINGS – The state Champions have been crowned and the trophies have been taken home, but here is a list of the top performers in the state volleyball Finals from Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

CLASS 6A

Kennedy Phelan, Fayetteville (State tournament MVP)

The setter and Florida State commit had 7 kills, 37 assists, 15 digs and 1 block.

6A Volleyball Fayetteville- FS Southside__0512

