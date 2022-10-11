Top South Carolina teams Week 8

The Weekly SC Prep Football Media Poll has been released and Hillcrest has risen to the No. 2 spots in the Week 8 poll. Dorman is No. 3 in Class AAAAA and Daniel is atop the AAA rankings.

Dorman, Gaffney, TL Hanna, Byrnes and Spartanburg are all apart of the AAAAA rankings this week too. The classification looks like one of the toughest to navigate come playoff times, especially in the Upper State bracket. In Class AAAA — West Florence and South Florence hold two of the top three spots, while AC Flora received one first-place vote.

Here are the full statewide rankings:

SPARTANBURG HS FB:Takeaways from Week 7 of Spartanburg area high school football

VOTE HERE:The Greenville News Week 7 high school football Athlete of the Week

PLAYOFF PICTURE:Week 7 high school football takeaways: Greenville-area playoff picture gains focus

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. Hillcrest (2)

3. Dormant

4. Lexington

5. Gaffney

6. TL Hanna

7. Summerville

8. Sumter

9. Byrnes

10. Spartanburg

Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Blythewood, Fort Dorchester, Cane Bay, Clover, Ashley Ridge, West Ashley

Class AAAA

1. South Florence (14)

2. AC Flora (1)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern

5. Catawba Ridge

6. Ridge View

7. South Pointe

8. Greenville

9. James Island

10. Westside

Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Wilson, Indian Land, Greenwood

Class AAA

1. Daniel (15)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea-Path

7. Camden

8. Seneca

9. Gilbert

10. Loris

Others receiving votes: Hanahan, Chester, Manning Crestwood

Class AA

1. Oceanside Collegiate (9)

2. Barnwell (4)

3. Abbeville

4. Saluda (2)

5. Woodland

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Mario

8. Strom Thurmond

9. Buford

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Andrews, Fairfield Central

Class A

1. Johnsonville (10)

2. Christ Church (2)

3. St. Joseph’s

4. Lewisville

5. Southside Christian (1)

6. Estill (2)

7. Calhoun County

8. Lake View

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes: Lamar, Whale Branch, Whitmire, Cross

− Joe Dandron covers high school and local sports for The Greenville News. Follow him on Twitter: @JoeMDandron and contact him by email with questions, story tips, stats and scores at [email protected] You can support his work by subscribing to The Greenville News at greenvillenews.com/subscribe.