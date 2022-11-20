Top Soccer Players And Their Amazing Cars

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is currently underway, and the players are ready to do their very best for their respective countries or teams.





Thanks to the sport of soccer – or football as the Europeans call it – the various sports stars have acquired a massive amount of wealth with which to do whatever they want. Some spend it on properties and fancy travel locations, while others use it to amass a large and expensive car collection. Most soccer stars have a car collection that combined costs a few million Dollars, but others – like Lionel Messi – have one which equates to tens of millions of Dollars. He currently still holds the record for the most expensive car owned by Soccer celebrities.

There are many sports stars from all types of sports with car collections, but soccer players seem to have the most impressive of the lot. Here are the top soccer players who own the most amazing sports cars.

10/10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Ferrari LaFerrari

via Pinterest

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a French-Gabonese soccer player who started out playing for Dijon in France, before captaining Gabon in the previous Soccer World Cup. In 2022, he announced his retirement from international soccer but signed a two-year contract with Chelsea.

Via: Carpixel

Aubameyang achieved quite a sizable income for his career, leading to the purchase of various high-end properties and vehicles. Some of the cars include a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, a Lamborghini Urus, and a one of 500 LaFerrari.

9/10 Lionel Messi – 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti

Via Goal.com

Lionel Messi is one of the most famous soccer stars of all time, holding the record for most goals scored in La Liga (474), most hat-tricks in the same tournament (36), and the most goals in the European League (50 ), among other accolades.

Via Pinterest

Messi’s success, thanks to his desirability within the global soccer club world, helped him acquire quite the car collection. His most prized automobile is a 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti – one of four – driven by Sir Stirling Moss in the 1958 Cuban Grand Prix, which he won.

8/10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Ferrari Monza SP2

Like Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is quite a famous player, starting out in Sweden’s Malmö FF, moving on to Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, and finally, Barcelona. After that, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, eventually returning to AC Milan where he currently plays.

With the various club changes and the successes of the various European and international tournaments, Ibrahimovic became quite wealthy. One of his automotive interests is Ferrari, of which he owns several, including an Enzo, 812 Competizione A, and Monza SP2, and it seems he’s getting a Daytona SP3 as well.

7/10 Karim Benzema – Bugatti Veyron

Via MARCO

Karim Benzema is a French player who currently captains for the La Liga team, Real Madrid, as well as the French national team. He has recently become the second-highest scorer in Real Madrid club history.

Via: Netcarshow

Like so many famous sports stars, Benzema bought a Bugatti Veyron to celebrate his career. What makes his car special is that it’s a Veyron Pur Sang, one of only five ever made. He added a Chiron to his collection in 2021, but still prefers the Veyron over the newer model.

6/10 Mauro Icardi – Lamborghini Huracan Roadster

Via Sky Sports

Mauro Icardi is an Argentine soccer player who started his career playing for the Catalan Club, before going on loan to the Italian club, Sampdoria. He later joined Inter Milan and became Captain of the team, before moving on to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

via netcarshow

While Icardi had various issues from injuries and testing positive for COVID, and problems with teammates, he still had time to assemble a pretty good car collection. A vehicle he is proud of is his blue Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, which he shows off on Instagram.

5/10 Son Heung-Min – Bentley Continental GT

Via Goal.com

Son Heung-Min is a Korean player who debuted his career in 2013, playing for the German soccer club, Beyer Leverkusen. In 2015, he joined Tottenham Hotspur and has remained with the club due to his contract only expiring in 2023.

via: Bentley

Son is pretty conservative with his car collection and doesn’t go for any loud or brash vehicles, but rather opts for comfortable Cruisers such as his gray Bentley Continental GT W12. He also owns the official footballer’s car – a Range Rover – and he splurged a bit with a Maserati Levante.

4/10 Mario Balotelli – Custom Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

Via Daily Mail

Mario Balotelli is an Italian soccer star who currently plays for the Swiss Super League club, Sion. He started out with Lumezzane in 2005, before getting signed by Inter Milan in 2006. Throughout his career, he joined various English, French and Italian clubs, before signing a two-year contract with Sion in 2022.

Via Lamborghini Gold Coast

Unlike Son Heung-min, Balotelli’s car interests are a bit more in-your-face. He had a camo Bentley Continental, an Audi R8 which he crashed, a custom Nissan GT-R and now has a custom Ferrari F12 Berlinetta which he drives around Italy with.

3/10 Samuel Eto’o – Aston Martin One-77

via Pinterest

Samuel Eto’o is of Cameroonian descent and had a pretty good career, joining Eleven Clubs over a 22-year period. In 2021, Eto’o announced his retirement from soccer but was appointed the president of the Cameroonian Football Association.

Via Daily News

In his prime, Eto’o spent quite a bit of money on cars, buying anything from a Ferrari 458 Speciale and 599 GTO, to a Bugatti Veyron and Range Rover Sport. His most impressive purchase was the limited-run Aston Martin One-77 – of which only 77 were ever made.

2/10 Cristiano Ronaldo – Bugatti Centodieci

via Top Speed

Like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most instantly recognizable soccer stars on the planet. Originally of Portuguese descent, Ronaldo captained for the Portuguese national team and is currently captain for the English club team, Manchester United.

Via FirstClasse

Ronaldo has many accolades to go along with his car collection – which is very impressive. One of the rarest cars he owns is a Bugatti Centodieci, the special version of the Chiron to celebrate the original EB110. Interestingly, Ronaldo was outbid by Messi for the Ferrari 335S.

1/10 Neymar – Lamborghini Veneno

via ukauto.fr

Neymar da Silva Santos – professionally known as Neymar – is a Brazilian sports star who has scored over 400 goals during his professional career. He was injured in 2021 and performed below par for the season, but has regained his form in 2022, being named Ligue 1’s Player of the Month for August 2022.

Via Lamborghini

Neymar has an impressive car collection, consisting of exclusive vehicles such as the Aston Martin Vulcan, Koenigsegg CCXR, and Maserati MC12. One of his most prized cars is the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster – of which only nine were ever made. He has one of the best collections of any soccer star.