Top Secret Fyles: Slowly but surely, United States soccer strives for continued improvement | Topsecretfiles

From the drawers of the Top Secret Fyles:
We are now getting down to the nitty-gritty in the World Cup of soccer in Qatar, with four nations competing for the Championship match set for Sunday.
Unfortunately, the United States was eliminated by the Netherlands in the knockout round some 10 days ago. Although the US is not yet on the same level as Croatia, Argentina, France and Morocco, it is ascending in a positive direction. It helps that in the next tournament of this magnitude in 2026, the US, Canada and Mexico are tri-hosts and inclusion has been guaranteed.
MLS, which is the best the US has to offer on a pro basis, has grown steadily since its Inception in 1996 with 10 teams to now 29, including 26 in the US
Nothing can grip a Nation like the World Cup frenzy, and for about two weeks, plenty of Americans were more than mildly interested in America’s hopes in this keen competition called the World Cup of Soccer.
It’s too bad that the US Fever pitch lasted only as long as a Christmas and New Year’s holiday break.
To find the best places for loving the world’s favorite sport, WalletHub compared nearly 300 US cities with at least one college or pro soccer team across five divisions comprising 52 key metrics.
The data set ranges from minimum season-ticket price for a game to stadium accessibility to number of Championship wins.
Here are the Top 20 cities for soccer fans in this country:
1. Los Angeles; 2. Seattle; 3. Portland, Ore.; 4. Orlando, Fla.; 5. Kansas City, Mo.; 6. Washington, DC; 7. New York; 8. Atlanta; 9. Salt Lake City, Utah; 10. St. Paul, Minn.
The Second Ten: 11. Columbus, Ohio; 12. Chicago; 13. Boston; 14. Miami; 15. Houston; 16. Philadelphia; 17. Cary (Raleigh), NC; 18. Denver; 19. Dallas; 20. San Jose, Calif.
It’s no coincidence that just about all of the above cities entertain either a men’s or women’s pro franchise.
Houston has the lowest minimum season-ticket price for an MLS game, $240, which is 2.6 times less expensive than in Charlotte, NC — the city with the highest at $630.
■ From Seattle Times sports columnist Dwight Perry — Comedy Writer Brad Dickson, via Twitter, on the Cornhuskers’ new football hire: “The last two Nebraska head coaches to beat Iowa — Mickey Joseph and Bo Pelini — got fired the next day. My only advice to Matt Rhule: Lose to Iowa.”
■ Trivia question: Who was Joe Montana’s predecessor and successor as Chiefs’ starting QB in 1992 and 1995, respectively?
■ Richie Rich’s Top 10 rankings in the NFL: 1. Eagles; 2. Bengals; 3. Chiefs; 4. Bills; 5. 49ers; 6. Cowboys; 7. Vikings; 8. Chargers; 9. Dolphins; 10. Ravens.
■ Trivia answer: Dave Krieg in 1992 and Steve Bono in 1995.
Times sports copy editor Richard Fyle can be reached at [email protected]
