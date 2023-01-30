Top scorer: Lacazette continues his goal streak

It was a quiet round of action for many of the leading scorers with 12-goal Terem Moffi missing for Lorient while Kylian Mbappé, Jonathan David and Wissam Ben Yedder were unable to add to their goals tally.

Alexandre Lacazette was on hand to net his 12th goal of the season in Lyon’s 2-0 win at Ajaccio. The Frenchman was in the right place at the right time to steer home Nicolas Tagliafico’s cross 18 minutes from time to see off the Corsican outfit.

Neymar scored his 12th goal of the season in Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw at home to Reims. The Brazilian kept his cool to beat Yehvann Diouf from close range to score his first league goal since November.

Folarin Balogun scored his 11th and arguably most important goal of the season as Reims’ drew at PSG. The English striker burst through on goal in added time before keeping his composure to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Alexis Sanchez scored his seventh goal of the season and his second in as many league games in Marseille’s 1-1 draw with Monaco. Sanchez fired in from close range to salvage a point for Igor Tudor’s side in front of a packed Orange Velodrome.

Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga continued his solid first season in Ligue 1 Uber Eats with a match-winning double in Toulouse’s 2-1 win at Strasbourg.

Dallinga delighted his side’s traveling fans by reacting first to level the score after 25 minutes before heading the winner six minutes after the interval. The two efforts take his season tally to a respectable six goals.

He wasn’t the only one to get on the scoresheet at the Stade de la Meinau as the evergreen Kevin Gameiro netted for the second time in three games.

The Strike was his seventh in the league, signaling the one bright spark from a season that has had little to shout about for the Alsatian club.

Back in business

Steph Mavididi scored for the first time in almost a year when he netted a double in Montpellier’s 2-0 win at Auxerre.

The 24-year-old was the Hero for the South-coast club, firing in an Unstoppable 62nd-minute effort to open the scoring before adding a classy finish ten minutes from time.

Next up…

Round 21 kicks off on Wednesday evening with a full round of Ligue 1 Uber Eats fixtures to feast on. Paris Saint-Germain and their magic trio of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar travel to Montpellier.

Jonathan David and LOSC entertain in-form Clermont whilst Lacazette and Lyon entertain Brest and Monaco pair Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo face Auxerre.

>>ROUND 20 REVIEW: PSG, LENS AND MARSEILLE DROP POINTS

>> TOP SCORER