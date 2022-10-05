Top SC prep schedules visit to big Duke basketball game

On Tuesday, On3’s Jamie Shaw reported that Lexington High School (SC) shooting guard Cam Scott will visit the Blue Devils on Nov. 30, the same day as the Duke basketball home game against Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

It is an Unofficial visit, which makes sense given the 6-foot-6, 175-pound four-star has yet to report an offer from first-year Blue Devil head Coach Jon Scheyer.

But Scott, who ranks No. 26 overall and No. 1 in South Carolina on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, has long been looking at Duke. In May, his coach, Elliott Pope, informed me Scott had “continued and patient interest” in picking up significant Duke interest and that “Cam is Wendell Moore Jr. with better court vision at this point” as a prep.

