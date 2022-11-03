Top Returners, Impact Transfers and Fresh Faces

Posh Alexander, PG, St. John’s – St. John’s took a massive hit when Julian Champagnie played his final game of his college career. Despite St, John’s going 17-15 in the 2021-22 season, Champagnie was a key piece for the team and averaged more than 19 points a game for his career.

The void he leaves is largely going to fall on the stocky and strong frame of Posh Alexander (who is arguably the best point guard in the Big East entering the season).

Alexander stuffed the stat sheet in year two, averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game. He also ranked second in assists in the Big East behind Tyler Kolek.

The Red Storm brought in some talented transfers, but few players are more valuable to a program than Posh Alexander will be to St. John’s this season.

Jared Bynum, PG, Providence – Ed Cooley and the Friars had one heck of a season in 2021-22. Yet, even though they made it to the Sweet 16, they took a big hit in the departures department. Providence had six players playing more than 25 minutes a game last season, but Jared Bynum is the only returner out of that core.

It’s basically a brand new team for Cooley. As a result, he will rely heavily on Bynum to be the leader who guides a team loaded with transfers back to the tournament.

Last season, Bynum led the team in assists and in three-point percentage, knocking down 43 of his 104 attempts from beyond the arc.

Colby Jones, SF, Xavier – The Musketeers are coming off a disappointing season despite winning the NIT. Missing the NCAA Tournament in a season where they entered the latter half of the year as a Top-25 team in the country left a bad taste in Xavier’s mouth. Now, with Sean Miller back at the helm, Xavier has a chance to do what they didn’t last year. They have to pieces to compete in the Big East and get to the second weekend of March Madness.

A key piece in these plans revolves around what Colby Jones brings to the floor. His versatility on both ends is the glue that holds the team together. He’s a consistent and steady presence. And if he takes his shooting to a higher level this season, he could hear his name called on that sacred night in June.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton – There has been a power shift in the Big East. This year, the power lies in Creighton’s hands. The Bluejays have a team capable of making it to their first ever Final Four. And, the brunt of this potential success rests on Ryan Kalkbrenner’s broad shoulders.

The seven-footer is the reigning Big East Player of the Year and led the team in scoring on 11 different occasions in 2021-22.

He made a massive leap from his freshman to sophomore seasons, and if he makes another leap, he could give Sanogo a fight for the Big East Player of the Year. But more importantly, he could set the stage for this top ten team to make a deep run in March.

Adama Sanogo, C, UConn – It’s time for UConn to make it out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament after two disappointing losses to the No. 10 seed Maryland in 2021 and the No. 12 seed New Mexico State last season. The person to lead them to the tournament and beyond will be Adama Sanogo, the preseason Big East Player of the Year.

Sanogo led the league in both rebounding and field goal percentage last year. He will be expected to be the Cornerstone for UConn while newcomers like Tristen Newton, Nahiem Alleyne and Hassan Diarra find their footing and while redshirt freshman Alex Karaban comes into his own.

Danny Hurley has this program heading in the right direction. But after being upset in the tournament the last two years, he is hungry to get his first tournament win in Storrs.