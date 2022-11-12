Top-rated home golf simulator down over $50 before Black Friday

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



Got a golf lover on your gifting list this year? We bet they’d love the opportunity to play golf year-round, rain, snow, or shine, right from the comfort of their living room. The SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf Simulator turns that dream into a reality, offering the chance for Golfers to not only play but improve their swing mechanics even in the frigid winter.

If you act fast you can take advantage of Black Friday-like savings and score the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim at a Massive price drop—down to $190 from $249—with no coupon code necessary. But you’re going to need to act fast, these savings might be massive, but supplies are not.

The SLX MicroSim offers lightning-quick speed compared to its golf simulator competitors. It has an impressive reaction rate of .12 seconds, so there’s no delay in data transfer, making it an excellent choice for improving your golf game even in the off-season. Get a round in during the dead of winter, or stay loose on a rainy day when a full round of golf isn’t in the cards.

It comes equipped with a full 4K home golf simulator with software through E6 Connect, which calibrates accuracy and offers the experience of 3D swing analysis. Your golf lover feels like they’re playing at some of the most famous golf courses in the world from inside their home thanks to the expanded content. And if they’d like to get some fresh air, there’s also the ability to play outdoors.

Perfect for all ages, the SLX MicroSim gives the opportunity to use the included smart stick or their own real golf clubs. Real balls can also be used with the driver or off a soft-hitting mat. And the Lithium Polymer Charging provides a convenient eight hours of continuous use on a single charge.

With 4.4 stars on Amazon, customers like David are raving about the SLX MicroSim. He wrote, “This is the best golfing aid for the money that you can buy. Very accurate club-head speed. Top-notch customer service!”

Give the gift of 365 days of golf with the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf Simulator. Snag it at an early Black Friday deal, no coupon code required, right now for just $140.

