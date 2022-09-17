Top ranked Tigers fall to Syracuse

The top ranked Clemson Men’s Soccer team fell to Syracuse by a score of 2-1 Friday night at historic Riggs Field.

Clemson scored first early in the match as Isaiah Reid scored his third goal of the season off a cross from Shawn Smart less than eight minutes into the match.

Syracuse came back just seven minutes later after a mistake by the Tigers in front of their goal, something the Tigers have benefited from this season.

Clemson had two shots hit the post within minutes of each other and then another later in the first half, but couldn’t find the net.

Syracuse scored their second goal, which was ultimately the game-winner, just three minutes into the second half and Clemson found themselves behind for the first time since the first match of the season with Indiana, in which the Tigers ultimately prevailed 3-2.

Clemson falls to 6-1 on the season and 1-1 in the ACC, while Syracuse improves to 6-0-1 and 2-0 in the ACC.

The Tigers have outscored their opponents 15-5 on the season, having given up goals in just two matches – the opener against Indiana and this match with the Orange.

Clemson Men’s Soccer was without several key players in the Syracuse matchup, but head Coach Mike Noonan said the team fought to the last whistle, but made Mistakes that were costly

This was the first of three consecutive matches scheduled for historic Riggs Field in Clemson and the upcoming schedule looks like this:

Presbyterian College on Monday, September 19th

Wake Forest on Saturday, September 24th.

At North Carolina, Friday, September 30

At Pitt, Friday, October 7

After that, the Tigers finish the regular season with four out of five matches at home, hosting UNC-Greensboro and Virginia, before traveling to Louisville and then hosting UMass and North Carolina State.

