Top-ranked Purdue basketball survives the challenge from Davidson

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue struggled shooting inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday night and it almost resulted in its first loss of the season.

The top-ranked Boilermakers needed some late-game free throws to pull away from a stingy Davidson Squad 69-61, overcoming a 32.8 percent shooting performance.

Rebounding was key in getting the Boilermakers to 11-0. Purdue owned a 48-31 edge on the boards and limited Wildcats leading scorer Foster Loyer to 4 of 16 shooting. Loyer finished with 11 points and 10 assists.

3 stars

Zach Edey, Purdue: Davidson did a solid job defensively early denying Edey the ball. Eventually, the Boilermakers worked around it, drawing away the double team inside and allowing Edey to have another Monster game that is becoming commonplace for the 7-foot-4 Canadian. Edey finished with 29 points and 16 rebounds.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball during the Indy Classic NCAA men's basketball doubleheader against the Davidson Wildcats, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Caleb Furst, Purdue: After a scoreless first half, Furst’s aggressiveness was much needed to open the second half. He scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half’s first 4:20. Furst also was strong on the glass, completing a double-double with 13 rebounds.

Braden Smith, Purdue: Size lent itself to Purdue being dominant on the boards, but Smith is listed at just 6-foot. And yet, he pulled down 12 rebounds then completed a double-double with 10 points. Between Purdue’s freshman point guard, Furst and Edey, the Boilermakers outrebounded Davidson by 41-31 with just three players.

