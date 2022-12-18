Top-ranked Purdue basketball survives the challenge from Davidson

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue struggled shooting inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday night and it almost resulted in its first loss of the season.

The top-ranked Boilermakers needed some late-game free throws to pull away from a stingy Davidson Squad 69-61, overcoming a 32.8 percent shooting performance.

Rebounding was key in getting the Boilermakers to 11-0. Purdue owned a 48-31 edge on the boards and limited Wildcats leading scorer Foster Loyer to 4 of 16 shooting. Loyer finished with 11 points and 10 assists.

3 stars

Zach Edey, Purdue: Davidson did a solid job defensively early denying Edey the ball. Eventually, the Boilermakers worked around it, drawing away the double team inside and allowing Edey to have another Monster game that is becoming commonplace for the 7-foot-4 Canadian. Edey finished with 29 points and 16 rebounds.

Caleb Furst, Purdue: After a scoreless first half, Furst’s aggressiveness was much needed to open the second half. He scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half’s first 4:20. Furst also was strong on the glass, completing a double-double with 13 rebounds.

Braden Smith, Purdue: Size lent itself to Purdue being dominant on the boards, but Smith is listed at just 6-foot. And yet, he pulled down 12 rebounds then completed a double-double with 10 points. Between Purdue’s freshman point guard, Furst and Edey, the Boilermakers outrebounded Davidson by 41-31 with just three players.

Key moment of the game

Davidson’s foul issues put Purdue in the bonus with 10:11 to go. Edey then made 7 of 8 free throws over the next 3:55, which allowed the Boilermakers some slight breathing room. Just enough, in fact that Davidson couldn’t claw any closer than its two-point deficit before Purdue got into the bonus.

Key stat of the game

The theme is free throw shooting. When Smith missed a free throw with 10:54 to go, Purdue’s percentage dropped to 50 at 7 of 14 made. the Boilermakers closed the game making 21 of its final 23 free throws. Fletcher Loyer made 9 of 10 over the final 3:46 and finished with 14 points after scoring the game’s first five to propel Purdue to a 9-0 lead early.

Well. 1 Purdue 69, Davidson 61

DAVIDSON (7-4): Mennenga 6-11 1-3 14, Bailey 2-3 2-2 6, Huffman 2-6 1-2 5, Kochera 3-7 1-2 8, Fo.Loyer 4-16 1-2 11, Watson 3 -9 0-0 8, Skogman 4-8 0-0 9, Logan 0-0 0-0 0, Spadone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 6-11 61.

PURDUE (11-0): Furst 5-12 2-4 12, Edey 9-11 11-15 29, Fl.Loyer 2-12 9-10 14, Morton 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 2-7 5-6 10, Jenkins 0 -2 0-0 0, Newman 0-3 1-2 1, Gillis 0-2 0-0 0, Kaufman-Renn 0-3 0-0 0, Waddell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 28 -37 69.

Halftime—Purdue 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 7-25 (Watson 2-3, Fo.Loyer 2-9, Mennenga 1-3, Kochera 1-5, Skogman 1-5), Purdue 3-24 (Morton 1-2, Smith 1-4 , Fl.Loyer 1-7, Jenkins 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Furst 0-2, Gillis 0-2, Waddell 0-2, Newman 0-3). Rebounds_Davidson 26 (Watson, Skogman 5), Purdue 45 (Edey 16). Assists_Davidson 16 (Fo.Loyer 10), Purdue 11 (Smith 4). Total Fouls_Davidson 21, Purdue 10.