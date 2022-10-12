Top Quotes | Chargers Begin Preparation for Monday Night Football

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb and preparing G/T Jamaree Salyer for the matchup:

“He has coaches that are going to be breaking those guys down. Every week, I’m trying to insert myself where I can with players and specific matchups. I love doing it on the Offensive side of the ball, especially because I’m so familiar with a lot of the defensive players in the league and structures and stuff like that. I really love that part about being a head coach. Jamaree [Salyer] is one of those students of the game. I think that’s why you’ve seen him play well. Then, they have really good coaches. [Offensive Line Coach] Brendan Nugent and [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Shaun Sarrett, those guys, to me, are as good as any tandem in the league. Then, [Offensive Coordinator] Joe Lombardi, obviously, leading the way. The other good thing for Jamaree is that he also has another coach, [Rashawn Slater]who is helping him out, too — Corey [Linsley] and Trey [Pipkins III], who have played a lot. What we try to do with guys like him, who are new to the NFL, is use everyone’s experience to help them out.”

On the Offensive line’s performance thus far this season:

“It’s just been a team effort. It starts with that premise, that it takes a team effort to play like that. It’s not just the O-line, it’s their coaches, it’s the skill players around them, it’s the protection plan, it’s the run game plan. Things take time, and I think that for us, up front, early in the season, it’s just taken some time for those guys to play together, to get into rhythm together, but I think that you’ve seen , over the last couple of weeks, us play really quality football on the road. That’s also a factor, when you have a group that can go on the road and play like that. We’re excited. We have to keep improving.”

On the EDGE production on the opposite side of OLB Khalil Mack: