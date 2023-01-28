Top QB prospects the Bucs could target

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2023 offseason with a huge question mark at the game’s most important position.

While they await Tom Brady’s decision on a potential return, Veteran backup Blaine Gabbert is also a free agent, leading 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask as the only quarterback currently under contract for the 2023 season.

Even though they won’t be picking high enough to grab any of this year’s top passers, if the Bucs decide that Trask isn’t the long-term solution at quarterback, here are some of the names they could target throughout the 2023 NFL draft to replace Brady this year or down the road: