Top public and private courses in Wisconsin

Despite a short golf season amid its northern climate, Wisconsin offers one of the best lineups of golf courses in the US Players who haven’t sampled the game in Wisconsin might be surprised to learn the state Ranks amid the top five of all states for its elite public-access courses.

Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with that of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an Affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.

Also popular are the Golfweek’s Best rankings of top private courses in each state, and that list for Wisconsin’s private offerings is likewise included below.

(m): Modern course, built in or after 1960

(c): Classic course, built before 1960

Note: If there is a number in the parenthesis with the m or c, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best top 200 modern or classic courses.

* New to or returning to list

Best public-access courses in Wisconsin in 2022

Sand Valley’s Mammoth Dunes in Wisconsin (Courtesy of Sand Valley/Brandon Carter)

1. Kohler Whistling Straits (Straits)

Moselle (9m)

2. Sand Valley (Mammoth Dunes)

Nekoosa (T32m)

3. Sand Valley (Sand Valley)

Nekoosa (36m)

4. Lawsonia (Links)

Green Lake (T63c)

5. Erin Hills

Hartford (72m)

6. Kohler Blackwolf Run (River)

Kohler (T116m)

7. Kohler Whistling Straits (Irish)

Moselle (T185m)

8. SentryWorld

Stevens Point (m)

9. Troy Burne

Hudson (m)

10. University Ridge

madison (m)

11. Kohler Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys)

Kohler (m)

12. The Bull at Pinehurst Farms

Sheboygan Falls (m)

13. Geneva National (Gary Player)

Lake Geneva (m)

14. Wild Rock

Wisconsin Dells (m)

15. Club at Lac La Belle

Oconomowoc (m)

Best private courses in Wisconsin in 2022

1. Milwaukee CC

Milwaukee (48c)

2. Blue Mound

Wauwatosa (T128c)

3. Oneida

Green Bay (c)

T-4. Pine Hills*

Sheboygan (c)

T-4. West Bend CC*

West Bend (c)

