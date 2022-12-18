Top public and private courses in Virginia
Virginia offers a vast array of classic and modern courses, both private and public. The top Layouts in the state rank among the best in the country, as voted by the Golfweek’s Best rater system.
Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with that of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an Affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.
Also popular are the Golfweek’s Best rankings of top private courses in each state, and that list for Virginia’s private offerings is likewise included below.
(m): Modern course, built in or after 1960
(c): Classic course, built before 1960
Note: If there is a number in the parenthesis with the m or c, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best top 200 modern or classic courses.
* New to or returning to list
1. Primland (Highland)
Meadows of Dan (88m)
2. Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades)
Hot Springs (T105c)
3. Keswick Hall and GC (Full Cry)
Keswick (m)
4. Golden Horseshoe (Gold)
Williamsburg (m)
5. Royal New Kent Golf Club
Providence Forge (m)
6. Independence
Midlothian (m)
7. Boar’s Head Resort (Birdwood)
Charlottesville (m)
8. Spring Creek
Zion Crossroads (m)
9. Kingsmill (River)
Williamsburg (m)
10. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech
Radford (m)
11. The Club at Viniterra
New Kent (m)
12. Laurel Hill
Lorton (m)
13. Golden Horseshoe (Green)
Williamsburg (m)
14. Potomac Shores GC
Potomac Shores (m)
15. Omni Homestead Resort (Old)
Hot Springs (c)
1. Kinloch
Richmond (T28m)
2. Robert Trent Jones GC
Lake Manassas (T40m)
3. Olde Farm
Bristol (71m)
4. Bayville Golf Club*
Virginia Beach (m)
5. CC of Virginia (James River)
Richmond (c)
6. Creighton Farms*
Aldie (m)
7. The Virginian and Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards
Bristol (m)
8. Governor’s Land at Two Rivers*
Williamsburg (m)
9. Trump National Washington DC (Championship)*
Potomac Falls (m)
10. River Bend*
Great Falls (m)
