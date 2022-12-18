Top public and private courses in Virginia

Virginia offers a vast array of classic and modern courses, both private and public. The top Layouts in the state rank among the best in the country, as voted by the Golfweek’s Best rater system.

Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with that of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an Affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.

Also popular are the Golfweek’s Best rankings of top private courses in each state, and that list for Virginia’s private offerings is likewise included below.

(m): Modern course, built in or after 1960

(c): Classic course, built before 1960

Note: If there is a number in the parenthesis with the m or c, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best top 200 modern or classic courses.

* New to or returning to list