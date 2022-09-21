Top public and private courses in Hawaii

It’s a tight race for the title of best public-access golf course in Hawaii, with the Four Seasons Resort’s Manele Course in Lanai having jumped ahead of Kapalua’s Plantation Course for the No. 1 spot on Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play list in 2022.

Built by Jack Nicklaus atop lava outcroppings and opened in 1991, the Manele Course features three holes atop cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Besides being No. 1 among Hawaii’s public-access layouts, it ties for No. 32 among all modern courses built since 1960 in the US

Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with the list of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an Affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.

Also popular are the Golfweek’s Best rankings of top private courses in each state, and that list for Hawaii is likewise included below.

(m): Modern course, built in or after 1960

(c): Classic course, built before 1960

Note: If there is a number in the parenthesis with the m or c, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best top 200 modern or classic courses. Several of the private courses listed below do not qualify for those premium lists because they haven’t seen enough rater play in the past 10 years, but they are still eligible for the state-by-state lists.

* New to or returning to list

Best public-access courses in Hawaii in 2022



1. Four Seasons Resort (Manele)

Lanai (T32m)

2. Kapalua (Plantation)

Maui (T37m)

3. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel GC

Kohala Coast (181m)

4. Princeville Makai

Kauai (T199m)

5. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Kailua – Kona (m)

6. Wailea (Gold)

Maui (m)

7. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa (Poipu Bay)

Kauai (m)

8. Mauna Lani (North)

Kona (m)

9. Wailea (Emerald)

Maui (m)

10. Turtle Bay Resort (Arnold Palmer)

Kahuku (m)

11. Wailua Municipal

Kauai (m)

12. Ocean Course at Hokuala

Kauai (m)

13. Kapolei GC

Kapolei (m)

14. Mauna Lani (South)

Kona (m)

15. Ko Olina

Kapolei (m)

Best private courses in Hawaii in 2022



1. Mint

Kona (m)

2. Kohanaiki

Kailua-Kona (m)

3. Hokuli’a

Kailua-Kona (m)

4. Kukui’ula

Koloa (T158m)

5. King Kamehameha*

Maui (T168m)

How we rank courses



The hundreds of members of the Golfweek’s Best ratings panel continuously evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce these rankings.