Top public and private courses in Colorado

Looking for a chance to play two highly ranked private golf courses without paying an initiation fee and annual dues? Colorado might be your shot, as Red Sky Golf Club in Wolcott is for the most part a private club that allows resort guests to play its two courses on alternating days.

Red Sky’s Tom Fazio and Greg Norman courses are both in the top five Layouts in Colorado on Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play list for public-access courses in each state. Want to see how the rest of the state’s public courses shake out? Keep scrolling.

Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with the list of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an Affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.

Also popular are the Golfweek’s Best rankings of top private courses in each state, and that list is likewise included below.

(m): Modern course, built in or after 1960

(c): Classic course, built before 1960

Note: If there is a number in the parenthesis with the m or c, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best top 200 modern or classic courses.

Best public-access courses in Colorado



Redlands Mesa in Colorado (Courtesy of Redlands Mesa/Dick Durrance)

1. Red Sky (Fazio)

Wolcott (T196m)

2. Redlands Mesa

Grand Junction (m)

3. The Broadmoor (East)

Colorado Springs (T176c)

4. Red Sky (Norman)

Wolcott (m)

5. Haymaker

Steamboat Springs (m)

6. CommonGround

Aurora (m)

7. TPC Colorado

Berthoud (m)

8. The Broadmoor (West)

Colorado Springs (c)

9. Riverdale (Dunes)

Brighton (m)

10. River Valley Ranch

Carbondale (m)

Best private courses in Colorado



Ballyneal in Colorado (Courtesy of Evan Schiller/evanschillerphotography.com)

1. Ballyneal

Holyoke (4m)

2. Colorado GC

Parker (T28m)

3. Cherry Hills

Englewood (T70c)

4. Castle Pines

Castle Rock (T58m)

5. CC of the Rockies

Edwards (m)

6. Maroon Creek

Aspen (m)

7. Glacier Club (Mountain)

Durango (m)

8. Frost Creek

Eagle (m)

9. Roaring Fork Club

Basalt (m)

10. Sanctuary

Sedalia (m)

How we rank courses



The hundreds of members of the Golfweek’s Best ratings panel continuously evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce these rankings.