top public access courses in Naples, Estero, Ave Maria

While some people refer to Southwest Florida as “the golf course capital of the world” based on the number of golf courses and the population here, accessing most of those golf courses is impossible unless you have a paid membership to play.

But there are a selection of golf courses that allow public access and according to a website post by Golf Digest this week, there are seven in Southwest Florida that stand out based on their reviews and feedback.

These courses frequently show up on “best” lists, so it’s not surprising to see some of them again in the latest Distinction of Honor listicle from Golf Digest.

Here is the list:

Panther Run Golf ClubLocation: 6005 Anthem Pkwy, Ave MariaDid you know:? The name of the restaurant at the club is The Rusty Putter.

The National Golf & Country Club at Ave MariaLocation: 5909 Double Eagle Cir, Ave MariaDid you know?: The par-5 16th plays 701 yards from the tips and is one of the longest holes in Collier County.

Valencia Golf & Country ClubLocation: 1725 Double Eagle Trail, NaplesDid you know?: The course went through a renovation in 2018. The fairways were reseeded with Celebration Bermuda and the greens were converted to TifEagle.

Old Corkscrew Golf ClubLocation: 17320 Corkscrew Rd, EsteroDid you know: Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus designed the golf course

Tiburon Golf Club: GoldLocation: 2620 Tiburon Dr., NaplesDid you know?: The Tiburon Gold Course is home to the LPGA’s CME Group Tour Championship and the PGA Tour’s QBE Shootout.

Tiburon Golf Club: BlackLocation: 2620 Tiburon Dr., NaplesDid you know?: The Chubb Classic (PGA Seniors Tour) comes to the Black Course in February.Lely Resort Golf Golf & Country Club: MustangLocation: 8004 Lely Resort Blvd, NaplesDid you know?: The Mustang course is designed by World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino.